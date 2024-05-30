QBE North America Partners with Catalytic Risk Managers on Builders Risk Program

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced a new program partnership with Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, LLC, a division of DUAL North America, Inc. The Builders Risk program, offered on a non-admitted basis, provides construction All Risk coverage for builders risk projects.

"We're excited to partner with the experienced underwriting team at Catalytic to provide customers with a builders risk solution that protects and meets the unique coverage needs of their construction projects," said James Haggerty, Head of Commercial Programs, QBE North America. "We look forward to building our relationship with Catalytic and DUAL North America as we expand our builders risk portfolio in the marketplace."

Catalytic Risk Managers writes builders risk business exclusively through regional and national wholesale brokers. Catalytic Claims Services, Inc., a division of DUAL North America, will handle claims for the program.

Jon Knouse, Chief Property Officer of DUAL North America, commented: "This new program partnership with QBE will enable us to reach new heights, providing additional coverage and expertise to the construction market. The combination of QBE's strength and experience, our underwriting expertise led by Kaycie Cook, and Catalytic Claims Services' claims handling abilities positions us to seize new opportunities in this market. This collaboration not only reaffirms our commitment to delivering comprehensive and tailored solutions to our insureds but also paves the way for continued innovation. We couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with our partners at QBE."

The Commercial Programs portfolio at QBE includes both Property and Workers' Compensation programs. QBE is committed to helping customers solve unique risks, offering tailored solutions, supported by underwriting and claims.

About Catalytic Risk Managers and DUAL North America, Inc.

Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, LLC is a member of the DUAL North America, Inc. group of companies. DUAL North America, Inc. is a leading Specialty Program Administrator offering Property, Casualty, Financial Lines, and Surety products through several specialized operating subsidiaries. DUAL currently has offices in 14 locations throughout North America that underwrite and manage unique insurance programs utilizing advanced technology and simplified distribution methods.

DUAL North America transacted over $1.5bn in gross written premium in 2023 across over 45 insurance products. DUAL North America is a part of DUAL Group. DUAL, the specialist underwriting arm of Howden. DUAL is one of the world's largest international underwriting agencies and one of Lloyd's largest international coverholders with operations in 21 countries and $3.5bn GWP.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

