QBE North America Shares Top Tips to Help Businesses Prepare for Spring

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer's Almanac Spring 2024 Weather Forecast warns of a "Polar Coaster Spring," signaling a season filled with fluctuations in weather patterns, including prolonged cold spells and a slow warm-up across most of the United States. QBE North America is once again sharing best practices to help businesses navigate the potential challenges ahead. With a season expected to alternate between late snowfalls and severe weather events, businesses must be well-prepared for a range of weather-related risks.

"As we transition from the colder months into a notably unpredictable spring season, businesses need to recognize potential risks and strengthen their preparedness," said Ted Cabaniss, AVP, Field Surveying, QBE North America. "Effective planning and preparedness are key to mitigating potential disruptions and accelerating recovery efforts in the face of adverse weather events."

QBE North America recommends the following steps for businesses to ensure their readiness for this spring:

Plan

Ensure access to and clearly mark all utility shut-off valves (e.g., water, sprinkler, gas, etc.) and know when and how to use them.

Reassess and update your business continuity strategies to include alternate suppliers for a swift recovery from potential disruptions.

Create an emergency plan and conduct regular drills of the plan with all team members.

Inspect and Maintain

Schedule comprehensive fleet maintenance service checks on company vehicles, including brake systems, wiper blades, tire pressure and oil levels and filters.

Evaluate and prune trees and landscaping to mitigate risk of damage to structures and/or power supply.

Inspect plumbing and pipes for signs of wear or damage to prevent water leaks.

Assess walkways, ramps and outdoor spaces for any damage and address as needed.

Perform maintenance on any electrical systems, including backup generators and exterior lighting.

For facilities with recreational areas, ensure all equipment is safe and operational.

Verify the functionality of sump pumps and water removal systems.

Conduct a thorough test of fire safety and security systems.

Clean

Remove accumulated clutter and debris inside and around the exterior of the property.

Safely dispose of unused flammable materials and ensure proper storage of necessary chemicals.

Clear and clean gutters, surface drains and grates and conduct a roof inspection of roof drains and HVAC condensate lines.

Address any landscape erosion and/or modifications needed to maintain effective drainage.

Maintain air quality by cleaning or replacing HVAC filters and ensuring systems are professionally serviced.

Organize and store winter equipment and properly secure flammable materials.

In the aftermath of property damage, prompt and efficient actions can help businesses address the issues quickly and safeguard against further harm. Here are tips from QBE if a disaster were to occur:

Respond

Conduct a damage assessment as soon as the area is safe to enter.

Inspect all fire safety systems, including sprinklers, fire extinguishers and related components, for any signs of physical damage.

Document the extent of the damage using photos and/or videos and secure any damaged parts/equipment for examination before initiating any cleanup efforts, restoration or repairs.

Ensure damaged equipment is properly cleaned and dried and have its electrical integrity professionally assessed.

Arrange for a certified technician to inspect and service heating and cooling systems before they are reactivated.

Exercise caution when using portable or emergency generators and avoid locations near air intakes. Monitor for carbon monoxide buildup, power backfeeds and improper fueling.

"Unforeseen losses can occur despite the best preparations," said Monique McQueen, VP, Property Claims, QBE North America. "Check in with your insurer to review your insurance policy and discuss any operational, property and/or workforce changes to ensure you have the right coverage."

QBE North America's Risk Solutions team members are experts in identifying risks, delivering loss prevention recommendations and providing innovative loss protection tools and services. Their focused commitment to service and technical acumen helps customers identify, evaluate and reduce their potential for losses and business risk. By getting to know their customers, their business operations, priorities and concerns, they can help deliver the best possible outcomes. To consult with Risk Solutions or for any questions, QBE customers may call (888) 560-2635 or email [email protected].

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or by following QBE North America on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

