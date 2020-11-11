QBE North America taps Dan Fortin to launch expanded Financial Lines business unit

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the appointment of Dan Fortin as President, Financial Lines, to lead and build upon its existing Management Liability, Professional Liability and Transactional Liability practices.

The decision reflects QBE's strategy to invest in the areas where it has a distinct advantage in providing risk solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers. Management and professional liability lines has proven itself as one of those areas, with an award-winning team already in place as a foundation.

"We're thrilled to bring Dan on board to help optimize our business while focusing on customer needs," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial at QBE North America. "He has a strong reputation for his ability to build high performance teams, enhance products, service customers and generate a top-quality book of business. We're confident that his leadership will take our operation to the next level as we pursue our strategic objectives focused on the customer, talent, performance and innovation."

About Dan Fortin

Fortin has nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining QBE, Fortin held various financial lines senior leadership roles at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and CNA Financial. He also was a Managing Director, Aon Financial Services Group. He holds a bachelor's degree from Villanova University and a master's degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America