QBE North America Welcomes Mark Pasko as New Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Specialist Insurer, QBE North America announced today the appointment of Mark Pasko as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. Pasko is being promoted from his role as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Business Unit Support.

Reporting jointly to Todd Jones, QBE North America Chief Executive Officer, and Carolyn Scobie, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Pasko will lead the North America legal department in support of the company's business goals and its focus on enhanced performance. As a critical member of QBE North America's Executive Committee, he will oversee corporate governance, litigation, compliance, regulatory relations, intellectual property, and labor and employment law, while anticipating and mitigating risks across the enterprise.

"After executing a very competitive search of both internal and external candidates, we are pleased to recognize Mark's extensive experience and vital contributions to our organization with this promotion," said Jones. "As we position QBE North America for long-term success, Mark's proven leadership and deep knowledge of our Company and industry positions us well to execute on our strategy and capture the many opportunities we see ahead of us."

"Mark's deep legal, governance and management expertise, along with his wealth of insurance industry experience, make him a perfect fit for this important role," said Scobie. "He is dedicated and a strong partner across the enterprise—in both Group and North America— helping create value and manage risk for the organization through strong legal guidance."

About Mark Pasko

Pasko joined QBE in 2016 and is an experienced General Counsel with more than two decades of experience counseling legal, regulatory, and compliance needs of property and casualty insurance companies.

He began his legal career at Riker, Danzig, Scherer, Hyland & Perretti, LLP as an Associate for the Insurance, Government Affairs, and Public Utility Practice Groups. In 2005, he joined American International Group, Inc. as Assistant Division Counsel, AIG Specialty Workers Compensation. For over a decade, he was consistently given increased responsibility throughout AIG, ultimately being promoted to Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel for its Global Energy, Excess Casualty and CAT Excess Liability Groups before joining QBE.

A longtime resident of Chatham, New Jersey, Pasko holds a law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School; a Master of Science in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science; and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and History from Georgetown University.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America

Related Links

https://www.qbe.com

