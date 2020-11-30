Qbi Toy Unveils Qbi Explorer, a New Learning System for Kids

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qbi Toy announced the launch of the Qbi Explorer Collection, an interactive puzzle for kids available in preschool and kids packs. Designed to harness children's enjoyment of puzzles, it allows kids to create their own constructive learning experience where the adventure is different each time. It helps boost children's creativity, spatial abilities, logic and problem-solving skills.

Qbi Explorer teaches kids STEM concepts in a method approved by parents and teachers. Utilizing a series of specially designed magnetic pieces, kids build their own single or multi-level racetracks and then set the car off on its unique journey. There are more than 100 different possible track combinations that provide endless possibilities for discovery, problem-solving and fun as an independent solo activity or part of family time. With Qbi Explorer, kids maintain a sense of spatial and tactile awareness rather than the tunnel vision that accompanies standard 2D puzzles or video games.

The Qbi Explorer Collection comes in two different, interactive sets:

Preschool Pack ($198 retail; Super Early Bird pricing of ($130)

The set includes track construction blocks, pull-back trucks, supermarket, fruit cards and a basket. Preschoolers can put the fruit cards on the truck and deliver them to the magnetic supermarket, which will collect a card. See how it works in the video. Designed for children ages 2-4, this set helps kids with their dexterity and eye-hand coordination.

Kids Pack ($185 retail; Super Early Bird pricing of ($130)

The set includes track construction blocks (lighter than the Preschool Pack), slim blocks, a slope, a garage and push-and-go cars. Kids can build their own racetrack with different landscapes. There are more ways to play, including the bouncy bridge that provides car cliff jumps. Since this set is lighter, it is ideal for travel, or bringing to a restaurant or park. Designed for children 5+, it helps boost children's creativity, spatial abilities, and problem-solving skills.

Six different tracks; each side of the magnetic cubes has a different type of track (curve, straight, intersection, etc.). All Qbi blocks come with perfectly paired magnets and stick together for little hands to connect easily.

The Push & Go Cars are weighted for easy movement. Put them on the track and give them a push, or roll the back wheel forward to speed 'em up.

Benefits of the Qbi Explorer:

Three-dimensional fun puzzle game

Develops spatial cognition capabilities

Encourages creativity and innovation

Improved STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills while playing

Develops logic and problem-solving skills

Durable, drop-proof

Customers can pre-order now on:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/qbitoy/roll-into-adventure-with-qbis-magnetic-blocks?ref=aaxv9p

For high-res images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14Ctt-PscVapDg6IV15Namg1G2O54fjbZ?usp=sharing

SOURCE Qbi Toy