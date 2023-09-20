qbiq Secures $10M in Seed Funding to Accelerate Real Estate Deals with Generative AI Space Planning and Visualization Platform

First-of-its-kind GenAI planning and visualization platform instantly creates customized layout alternatives and 3D virtual tours, reducing space planning turnaround time from weeks to minutes. Since launching last year, over 150 million square feet have already been designed and delivered to hundreds of users globally.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qbiq , the generative AI and visualization platform for real estate space planning, today announced that it has raised $10M in seed funding from strategic investors including JLL Spark Global Ventures as well as 10D, Ocean Azul, Randomforest and M-FUND, to use generative AI to instantly unlock the potential of any space and accelerate decision making. This new funding will continue to support qbiq's rapid growth and deepen its market presence in the US.

Real-estate transactions rely on space planning decisions that are based on questions of fit, cost, and ROI optimization. This inherently creates the need for a quick turnaround time and high-scale architectural planning capabilities that can enable fast, space-driven business decisions. However, architectural planning is a long, manual process that has remained stagnant since the introduction of AutoDesk decades ago and remains one of the biggest bottlenecks in real estate transactions. Architects need to apply specific requirements within a given space and provide the best potential layout alternatives, considering best practices, building constraints and local regulations, while striving to optimize for cost, utilization, efficiency, and more. To this day, architects try to solve these complex Hard Combinatorial Geometrical problems by drawing space plans line-by-line, using drawing tools like AutoCAD, a very long and time consuming process.

qbiq's generative AI and visualization platform is delivering the most advanced technology for space design and optimization in the real estate industry, accomplishing in a matter of minutes, what used to take weeks. The platform allows its users to input any space layout and design requirements and seamlessly receive a full planning package with multiple optimized layouts and 3D visualizations, immediately unlocking the full potential of a particular space. With qbiq, brokers, landlords, and architects are now immediately able to tailor any space to any potential tenant, with any requirements. Tenants can make decisions more efficiently, brokers can close deals faster, landlords save money from reduced vacancy due to shorter deal cycles, and architects can boost their planning capacity.

"In an industry where the last significant technological leap happened over 30 years ago, we are long overdue for the next one," said Leeor Solnik, CEO and Co-Founder of qbiq. "We are excited to bring one of the most cutting-edge generative AI technologies to the real estate industry for the first time. Since launching last year, our users have already experienced a significant boost in deal cycles and deal closing rates. Together with our strategic investors, we look forward to paving the way to real industry transformation."

"qbiq's AI-based platform enables our deep bench of global real estate advisors to provide exemplary client service with innovative software tools that accelerate transaction time across multiple JLL business lines. Not only do we expect to increase our volume and closure rates with qbiq's planning and design solution, but our partnership will contribute to the language model with the sheer amount of data available at JLL and position qbiq as a dominant market leader," adds Raj Singh, Managing Partner of JLL Spark.

qbiq's platform is based on multiple layers of technology, including an AI layer that is loaded with a vast amount of architectural planning data and best practices, geometrical optimization engines, parallel cloud computing and a regulation layer. Once users submit their preferences on qbiq's platform, the AI engines generate thousands of different alternatives and compare the results within seconds. When the optimal alternative is finalized, the platform automatically produces high-res 3D virtual tours, enabling full visualization of the new space from the inside.

"qbiq enables us to produce test fits in 24-48 hours instead of one to two weeks, facilitating quicker decision-making and reducing costs for our team. It's the most effective technology we've experienced for rapidly generating space plan scenarios" added Luigi Sciabarrasi, AECOM Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate.

To date, qbiq has already delivered over 150 million square feet of AI-designed office space layouts to hundreds of users globally, including some of the biggest names in the industry such as JLL, CBRE, Colliers International, Cresa, Perkins & Will, AECOM, Avison Young and many more. Demand for planning has been tripling every few weeks and the number of users of qbiq's platform has quadrupled since the beginning of 2023.

qbiq harnesses the power of generative AI to create space plans and 3D virtual tours for any space, at any scale. With qbiq, tenants can make highly informed decisions, brokers close more deals faster, landlords increase ROI from reduced vacancies due to shorter deal cycles, and architects can boost their planning capacity. qbiq was founded in 2019 by Leeor Solnik, Elad Kaminer and Noam Diamantstein, all of whom have extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market. qbiq is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in New York and Miami. For a video demonstration, please click here . For more information visit, https://qbiq.ai/ .

