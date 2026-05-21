QBit Semiconductor Establishes USD 700 Million Market Capitalization Upon Public Board Listing

Fueling the Edge AI revolution, the Arm-backed SoC innovator attracted robust investor demand upon its official listing on the Taiwan Emerging Stock Board (TWO: 7913).

TAIPEI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBit Semiconductor Ltd. (TWO: 7913), a fabless semiconductor company, was officially listed on the Taiwan Emerging Stock Board on May 15. Strong investor demand drove the stock price to an intraday high of NT$530 (approximately $18) per share, bringing the company's market capitalization to approximately USD 700 million. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's expansion toward global capital markets and reinforces its position in high-performance silicon solutions.

Simon Shen, CEO of QBit Semiconductor (TWO: 7913), presents the company's strategic roadmap and Edge AI innovations at a pre-IPO investor conference in Taipei.

Led by Chairman Simon Shen, QBit's R&D team is composed of industry veterans from global giants such as Qualcomm and CSR. The company specializes in System-on-Chip (SoC) development, integrating three core functions—Intelligent Image Processing, Precision Motion Control, and Energy-Aware Sensing Management—into its flagship products. QBit's technology is widely adopted in Multi-Function Printers (MFP), photo and barcode printers, and medical imaging-related solutions, with potential to scale into Edge AI and Physical AI applications such as drones and robotics.

In response to global demands for edge device security, QBit has preemptively integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology into its SoCs. Its QB7 series achieved certification from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) in 2025. This specialized expertise solidifies the company's technical differentiation in an era of increasingly stringent cybersecurity standards.

Furthermore, QBit is expanding its footprint in Security Chips and ASIC services. Evolving from a pure controller chip supplier into a comprehensive provider of consumable authentication, secure architecture, and differentiated module designs, QBit has significantly enhanced its platform value and fostered long-term customer loyalty.

Strategically, QBit maintains deep partnerships with leading international brands. In addition to backing from Taiwan's National Development Fund, QBit secured a strategic investment in early 2026 from Arm, the global semiconductor IP leader within the SoftBank Group ecosystem.

As AI applications and cybersecurity demands continue to rise, QBit Semiconductor is committed to strengthening its R&D and deepening its market presence to support future growth opportunities following its successful public debut.

SOURCE QBit Semiconductor Ltd.