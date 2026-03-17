Qblox Introduces First "Made in America" Quantum Control Systems

Expansion of U.S. quantum manufacturing strengthens supply chain resilience and deepens support for the American quantum industry in Massachusetts

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qblox, a leading provider of open-architecture quantum control electronics, today announced that effective April 1st, in partnership with Prodrive Technologies, products will be manufactured in the U.S. and will begin shipping to customers from its facility in Canton, MA.

Building on the company's 2025 expansion into Boston and its growing collaborations with universities, government, and industry partners, this milestone underscores Qblox's commitment to strengthening the American quantum ecosystem across innovation, workforce development, and now manufacturing, while further cementing Massachusetts' role as a hub for quantum innovation.

The shift to manufacturing quantum control systems in the U.S. brings meaningful advantages for customers, including reduced lead times, greater shipping efficiency, improved supply-chain security, and stronger alignment with U.S. procurement, compliance, and funding requirements. Advantages that will be integral for the U.S. to remain competitive in the global quantum industry as it moves closer to full-scale use.

It also enhances Qblox's ability to provide onshore support and service while advancing transparent, open-architecture manufacturing that supports the Department of Energy and National Lab research.

The Canton facility will support skilled technical roles across manufacturing, systems integration, logistics, and customer support, contributing to the growth of a high-tech workforce aligned with the future needs of quantum infrastructure. As public and private investment in quantum technology accelerates nationwide, Qblox's expansion in Massachusetts reinforces both its role as a trusted infrastructure partner to the American quantum ecosystem and the Commonwealth's growing reputation as a place where emerging technologies can be developed, built, and deployed at scale.

"Massachusetts is proud to be a global hub for quantum innovation, and Qblox's investment in manufacturing in Canton strengthens our leadership in the technologies that will define the future," said Governor Maura Healey. "I want to congratulate the Qblox team on this milestone and am proud that they are growing in Massachusetts, where our world-class research institutions, talented workforce and innovation ecosystem make it the ideal place to build the technologies of tomorrow."

"Massachusetts is where breakthrough technologies move from research to real-world deployment," said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "By establishing its U.S. manufacturing and fulfillment hub in Canton, Qblox is strengthening domestic supply chains while tapping into Massachusetts' deep bench of scientific talent, world-class research institutions and advanced manufacturing capabilities."

"Building and shipping our systems in the United States allows us to be closer to the researchers, engineers, and institutions driving quantum innovation forward," said Niels Bultink, Co-founder and CEO of Qblox. "This expansion reflects our long-term investment in the U.S. quantum ecosystem and our belief that proximity matters operationally, strategically, and economically."

"Advanced technologies like quantum control systems require precise manufacturing and trusted partnerships," said Pieter Janssen, co-founder & CEO at Prodrive Technologies. "As two companies with roots in the Netherlands and growing operations in Massachusetts, Prodrive and Qblox are proud to work together to strengthen the quantum ecosystem and deliver the reliability, quality, and scalability required for the next generation of quantum innovation."

"Quantum technology is strategic infrastructure," said Gregg Carman, General Manager and Head of North America for Qblox. "By manufacturing and shipping from the U.S., we are not only optimizing logistics, but also aligning with the long-term goals of American research institutions and the broader innovation economy. We're proud to be growing that presence in Massachusetts, which offers a uniquely strong foundation for innovation-driven manufacturing and collaboration."

About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing.

About Qblox at APS

Qblox will be onsite at APS to showcase its real-time GPU-to-quantum integration and discuss hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure with attendees. To schedule a meeting, contact Juliette de la Rie at [email protected] or find Qblox at booth #810.

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SOURCE Qblox