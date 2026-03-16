Qblox Powers Real-Time Quantum Acceleration with NVIDIA CUDA-Q Integration

Architecting a direct, high-speed bridge between NVIDIA accelerated computing and full-stack quantum systems to enable hybrid feedback loops within a few microseconds

DELFT, Netherlands and BOSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the collaboration announced in October 2025, Qblox, a leading provider of quantum control stacks, is proud to support the public availability of the NVIDIA NVQLink through the cudaq-realtime API. By architecting a direct, high-speed bridge between NVIDIA accelerated computing and Oxford Quantum Circuits' (OQC) full-stack quantum computers, Qblox is bringing the power of GPU-acceleration to the quantum control layer.

This integration targets the critical communication bottlenecks in Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQA), where high-throughput, low-latency feedback is essential for performance. By leveraging NVIDIA's new real-time FPGA-to-GPU communication cudaq-realtime API, Qblox control electronics are designed to minimize latency, enabling high-speed feedback loops within a few microseconds.

This architectural milestone allows Oxford Quantum Circuits' (OQC) quantum processors to operate in tighter synchrony with GPU acceleration, paving the way for R&D, calibration, QEC and utility-scale applications in finance, chemistry, advanced material discovery, and optimization.

"Realizing the full potential of quantum computing requires tight integration with classical accelerated computing," said Simon Phillips, CTO of Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC). "This architecture brings us closer to practical quantum-accelerated workflows for real-world applications."

"The future of quantum computing will be defined by how seamlessly quantum processors and accelerated computing operate together," said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. "By enabling tight feedback loops, we are transforming how quantum systems integrate with GPUs. This architecture lays the foundation for scalable, utility-driven applications, and we are proud to advance this work alongside NVIDIA."

"Real-time integration between quantum hardware and accelerated computing is building and operating systems capable of delivering useful quantum applications," said Sam Stanwyck, Director of Quantum Product at NVIDIA. "Using NVQLink and the new realtime capabilities in the CUDA-Q platform, Qblox is able to provide the low-latency infrastructure needed to scale toward quantum-GPU supercomputing systems."

About Qblox at GTC

Qblox will be onsite at NVIDIA GTC, Booth #444 to showcase its real-time GPU-to-quantum integration and discuss hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure with attendees. To schedule a meeting, contact Brian Nash at [email protected]

About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing. Learn more at www.qblox.com.

SOURCE Qblox