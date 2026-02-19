QBO Cloud and MinIO Collaborate to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Object Storage for Modern AI and Analytics Workloads.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBO Cloud, the company that turns bare metal into powerful cloud platforms, today announced a collaboration with MinIO, the Exascale Data Store for the AI Enterprise. Together, the companies enable joint customers to accelerate enterprise-class AI ready infrastructure, combining the agility of QBO Cloud with MinIO's high-performance object storage for unmatched scalability and cost efficiency.

As part of a joint solution, QBO Cloud and MinIO deliver a unified, high-performance data platform that brings enterprise flexibility and control to modern AI and analytics workloads. Customers can seamlessly deploy and manage MinIO's AIStor on QBO Cloud, combining scalable, S3-compatible object storage with a cloud platform designed for agility, compliance, and cost efficiency. This integration allows organizations to unify, manage, and mobilize data across environments, accelerating development cycles, simplifying governance, and enabling data-driven innovation at scale.

"At MinIO, we are focused on enabling enterprises to build secure, sovereign, and scalable data infrastructure for the AI era," said Garima Kapoor, Co-founder and Co-CEO of MinIO. "Our collaboration with QBO brings together complementary technologies that empower customers to extract more value from their data and accelerate innovation."

"Enterprises are rethinking how and where they run their data," said Jason Dance, Co-Founder and COO of QBO Cloud. "Our collaboration with MinIO gives customers the freedom to deploy object storage that's cloud-native, high-performance, and cost-efficient all while retaining the flexibility and control that true enterprise operations demand."

Availability

The joint solution is available today through QBO and MinIO's partner channels.

About QBO Cloud

QBO Cloud is an enterprise-grade cloud platform designed to give organizations full control over performance, cost, and compliance without the complexity of traditional hyperscale environments. Built for speed, flexibility, and transparency, QBO Cloud helps businesses deploy, scale, and manage critical workloads with predictable economics and true operational agility. For more information, visit https://qbo.io

About MinIO

MinIO is the data foundation for enterprise AI. Built for exascale performance and limitless scale, MinIO AIStor delivers a secure, sovereign, and AI-ready data store that spans from edge to core to cloud. With billions of downloads and adoption across the Fortune 100 and 500, MinIO is redefining how organizations and government agencies store, manage, and mobilize all of their data in the AI era. MinIO is backed by Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2 and others. For more information, visit https://min.io

