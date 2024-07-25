qBotica and AmickBrown, a ZEST Company, Forge Strategic Equity Partnership to Revolutionize SAP and Automation Solutions

Innovative Collaboration Set to Transform Client Capabilities and Drive Industry Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica and AmickBrown, a ZEST Company, are excited to announce a strategic equity partnership aimed at advancing SAP Cloud Migration solutions and business process automation capabilities. This innovative collaboration will leverage AmickBrown's deep expertise in SAP consulting with qBotica's leading-edge automation and AI technologies to deliver transformative solutions for clients.

qBotica and AmickBrown, a Zest Company, have formed a strategic equity partnership to enhance SAP and automation capabilities. This collaboration combines AmickBrown's SAP expertise with qBotica's advanced Agentic AI Workflows, AI Agents, and Contact Center AI Solutions to deliver transformative solutions. The partnership aims to streamline SAP HANA migrations, intelligent document processing, and provide AI-driven tools for enhanced productivity and seamless operations.

qBotica and AmickBrown have formed a joint venture driven by a shared vision to provide transformative solutions for customers upgrading their SAP infrastructure globally. The collaboration will leverage automation to streamline brownfield, greenfield, and bluefield SAP migrations, ensuring efficient and seamless transitions. This unique alliance will enhance productivity, commitment, and broaden the expertise and services delivered to clients. AmickBrown's unparalleled leadership in management consulting for enterprise applications, combined with qBotica's capability in creating custom automation, Agentic AI solutions and ecosystems, sets a new standard in the industry.

The partnership will focus on developing solution accelerators to streamline and expedite SAP HANA migrations, ensuring smooth and efficient transitions for clients. qBotica and AmickBrown will also collaborate to create solution accelerators for intelligent document processing within SAP, targeting key areas such as order processing, contracts, leases, and invoices. This initiative aims to enhance automation and efficiency in document handling and processing.

The integration of qBotica's Agentic AI Workflows, including AI Agents and Contact Center AI Solutions, with SAP systems will provide clients with intelligent, AI-driven tools to enhance productivity and streamline operations. The partnership delivers tailored solutions that draw on a wide variety of technologies and automation approaches, unfettered by any forced allegiance to existing systems, applications, or product platforms.

The companies will collaborate to build an automated migration strategy helping clients migrate to the AI-enabled cloud ERP that's managed and optimized by SAP, called RISE with SAP offering. qBotica and Amickbrown will together launch a migration acceleration program Rise UP with SAP helping clients adopt SAP Cloud in a modern and compliant fashion aka Clean Core. Multi-disciplinary teams of strategists, customer experience experts, and technologists will build domain accelerators across various industries, supported by global tech delivery centers in the USA, India and South America.



This partnership combines business and technology expertise, product ideation, development, deployment, and organizational change management. It addresses a market gap by providing efficient, high-quality automation solutions, fostering enterprise innovation and growth.

Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO of qBotica, added, "Our strategic partnership with AmickBrown allows us to integrate our advanced automation technologies with their exceptional SAP expertise. Together, we will create transformative solutions that set new industry standards and drive remarkable outcomes for our clients."

According to the leadership team at AmickBrown, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive business success. By combining our strengths with qBotica, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients."



About qBotica qBotica is a leading provider of intelligent automation and AI solutions, specializing in Agentic AI Workflows, AI Agents, and Contact Center AI Solutions. With a focus on delivering customized, AI-driven automation solutions, qBotica helps organizations streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.qbotica.com.

About AmickBrown AmickBrown, a ZEST Company, is a premier management consulting firm specializing in enterprise applications, particularly SAP solutions. With extensive experience in SAP consulting, AmickBrown provides clients with innovative solutions and strategic guidance to optimize their business processes and achieve their digital transformation goals. For more information, visit www.amickbrown.com.

Contact:

Dominic Bartola

[email protected]

(623) 252-6597

SOURCE qBotica and AmickBrown