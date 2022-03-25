qBotica Reaches Finals for Arizona's 'Inno Madness' Competition

A Leading Intelligent Document Automation Company based in Phoenix

PHOENIX, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica, a Phoenix-based intelligent document processing and robotic-process automation company, was recently nominated for a competition between Arizona's 16 most innovative startups and is now among the Final 2 technology companies to be featured in the event to elevate the region's startup ecosystem and encourage investment.

qBotica in AZ Inno Finals

AZ Inno Madness is a friendly bracket-style contest that got underway three weeks ago with 16 Valley startups facing off after being selected based on reader nominations. Votes are cast based on one question: Who would you invest in? Companies were seeded based on recent fundraising levels.

qBotica has made it to the Final 2 companies after 3 rounds of public voting. The public can now vote for qBotica in the Inno Madness Finals, featured on the AZ Inno website. The final winner will be announced on March 29.

According to qBotica's founder Mahesh Vinayagam, qBotica's marquee products, DoqumentAI and Disqover, are rapidly making inroads into organizations to help them derive the highest business value by offering best-in-class automation services and solutions, delivered, and integrated with leading automation products in the world such as UiPath, Abbyy and Microsoft Azure AI platforms.

AZ Inno is published by the Phoenix Business Journal, part of the American City Business Journals Group.

About qBotica

qBotica is an innovative Intelligent Automation as a Service provider building an automation ecosystem for their customers. qBotica's products and solutions enable enterprises to start 'Thinking inside the Bots' and derive the highest business value by offering best-in-class automation services and solutions, delivered on the leading robotic automation process automation (RPA) products in the world. Visit us at www.qbotica.com.

Contact:

Isha Vyas

(623) 252-6597

[email protected]

SOURCE qBotica