qBraid Lab: A Preferred Notebook Environment for Former IBM Quantum Lab Users

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- qBraid, a leading cloud-based platform for quantum computing and member of the IBM Quantum Network, is proud to announce it is one of IBM's recommended notebook environment solutions for users of the IBM Quantum Lab, which was sunset on 15 May, 2024.

For more details on how to transition from IBM Quantum Lab to qBraid, please click here .

Users transitioning to qBraid benefit from the platform's proprietary, pre-configured Python environments, automating cloud setup and facilitating access to diverse quantum computers. IBM users with existing code in older versions of Qiskit can seamlessly run notebooks with versioned Qiskit environments.

Additionally, users can leverage the open-source qBraid SDK to design quantum circuits in Qiskit, Cirq, Amazon Braket, PyQuil and Pytket, allowing for backend-agnostic execution. qBraid Lab boasts a fluid coding experience enriched with AI-powered omnisearch, code snippets, collaborative features, and documentation, directly accessible from their notebook.

qBraid Lab also provides the same features for educators that IBM Quantum Lab provided. Along with notebooks developed by IBM Quantum education experts, qBraid's in-house course development platform empowers educators to further broaden their impact.

Kanav Setia, CEO and Co-Founder of qBraid, states, "Our mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing in the enterprise world by providing seamless access to quantum computers and quantum software. We are eager to provide the best experience to former IBM Quantum Lab users."

"Cloud-based coding environments play a crucial role in the wider quantum software ecosystem as the sector undertakes the important work of algorithm discovery," said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and IBM Quantum Vice President. "qBraid is a high-quality option for any former users of IBM Quantum Lab seeking to continue their work in a Qiskit-friendly environment."

In today's rapidly evolving quantum landscape, qBraid is excited to further empower the quantum ecosystem with an exceptional coding experience. Those interested in learning more about the migration can find resources here .

For additional information about qBraid and its services, please visit qbraid.com .

About qBraid

qBraid is a cloud platform for quantum software development. With proven usage at the world's largest universities, research institutions and enterprises, qBraid's users can dive deep into tangible financial optimization, quantum machine learning and more - all on one platform. qBraid is on YouTube , LinkedIn , and X/Twitter .

For more information on qBraid visit: https://www.qbraid.com/

Media Contact

Ricky Young

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE qBraid