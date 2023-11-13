qBraid Lab platform now offers access to Intel's Quantum SDK

News provided by

qBraid

13 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

qBraid is proud to announce the general availability of the Intel Quantum SDK on its platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- qBraid, a premiere quantum computing platform, is excited to work with the Intel quantum software team to be the first provider outside of Intel to offer access to the Intel® Quantum SDK.

qBraid now provides access to the Intel Quantum Software Development Kit (SDK) to paying and free users and enables over 25+ quantum computing software packages for one-click download into a user's personal qBraid Lab Integrated Developer Environment (IDE).

The Intel Quantum SDK is an LLVM*-based compiler with quantum extensions providing intuitive C++ language extensions to program quantum kernels. It also incorporates a quantum runtime that handles basic instructions to the quantum hardware and a selection of qubit-simulator backends. The Intel Quantum SDK provides access to two-qubit backends, offering enhanced capabilities for quantum development.

One of the qubit backends, the Intel Quantum Simulator is a state-vector simulation that allows users to implement a quantum algorithm or hybrid quantum-classical algorithm on a high-performance, qubit-agnostic back end. In addition, there is a second qubit backend based on Intel's qubit hardware. "The quantum dot simulator back end incorporates the physics of the quantum dot qubit technology into the simulation of qubits. In addition to generic qubits, this back end simulates Intel's quantum hardware that is currently under development," director of Quantum Applications & Architecture at Intel Labs, Dr. Anne Matsuura, notes.

Since 2022, qBraid and Intel have piloted courses using the qBraid Lab at the Ohio State University. Professor Ronald Reano used the Intel Quantum SDK to conduct research with the SDK and used it as the basis for its "Quantum Computing for Introduction course." Students and researchers easily accessed the Intel Quantum SDK with little to no setup on qBraid, allowing the entire computer engineering department to start learning and developing quantum algorithms immediately.

qBraid is now expanding the availability of the Intel Quantum SDK to the general public, where users can access the SDK to democratize quantum computing knowledge and development opportunities further. qBraid's Lab Environment Manager will also allow for seamless version control for upgrades of the Intel Quantum SDK. This strategic collaboration between qBraid and Intel is a pivotal step towards accelerating the quantum revolution, making quantum computing accessible and approachable for everyone.

qBraid's CEO and Co-Founder Kanav Setia notes, "Adding the Intel Quantum SDK is a major milestone for qBraid as it aims to become the default platform for the quantum ecosystem." As qBraid continues to grow in both research as well as improve its platform, qBraid is excited to have the Intel Quantum SDK and the Intel team onboard.

About qBraid

qBraid is a premiere cloud platform for quantum software development. With proven usage in academia, industry, and the world's top hackathons at QuantX, MIT, Stanford x Yale, and NYUAD, qBraid's users can easily get started on 10+ quantum computers and dive deep into complex algorithms related to financial optimization, quantum machine learning and more with 25+ quantum software environments - all in one platform. qBraid is on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

For more information on qBraid visit:

https://www.qbraid.com

Media Contact:
Ricky Young
rickyyoung@qbraid.com

SOURCE qBraid

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.