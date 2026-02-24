QC Capital Announces Strategic Investment in My Pediatric Doctor to Expand Nationwide 24/7 Pediatric Urgent Care Telehealth Access

Funding Accelerates Deployment of a Next-Generation Acute Pediatric Telehealth Platform Delivering On-Demand, Board-Certified Care to Families Across the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Capital Group , a diversified alternative investment firm focused on scalable, high-impact platforms, announced its strategic investment in My Pediatric Doctor , a next-generation 24/7 urgent care pediatric telemedicine company designed to deliver high-quality healthcare for children from the comfort of their own homes.

Eric Doherty , an executive with an extensive background in healthcare and operations, will helm the organization as CEO of My Pediatric Doctor, and will support the national launch, platform scaling, and long-term growth strategy for the organization.

Funding Accelerates Deployment of a Next-Generation Urgent Pediatric Telehealth Platform Delivering Care Across the U.S. Post this

My Pediatric Doctor is the first and only fully Nationwide 24/7 Urgent Care Pediatric Telehealth Service offering a cutting-edge virtual care platform built exclusively for pediatric patients, giving families on-demand access to licensed providers nationwide. The platform is designed to reduce emergency room visits, improve access to care, and simplify healthcare for busy parents - all while maintaining the highest standards of clinical quality and patient safety. In both rural and urban settings, the value of real time pediatric acute urgent care is now fully available in all 50 states, along with Guam and Puerto Rico.

"Parents want better access, shorter wait times, and peace of mind when their child is sick," said Doherty. "With QC Capital's strategic backing, we are positioned to build a trusted national 24/7 platform that puts children and families first. Our focus is to build the best telehealth platform that keeps the parent and child as a priority and allow for better patient outcomes."

Transforming Pediatric Care Through Cutting Edge Technology

To enroll, please , visit MyPediatricDoctor.com , where early registrants can expect priority access, exclusive updates, and more.

The My Pediatric Doctor platform leverages modern telehealth infrastructure to provide families with 24/7 convenient, reliable access to acute urgent pediatric medical care for non-emergency conditions, follow-ups, and ongoing support. The company's mission is to modernize pediatric healthcare delivery while keeping children safe, comfortable, and supported in familiar surroundings.

In both rural and urban settings, the platform is designed to be an integral part of health systems, physician group practices, and pediatric hospitals, as a way of alleviating the overburdening of the healthcare ecosystem.

"We are incredibly excited to work alongside Eric and his team as they launch what we believe will be a category-defining 24/7 acute urgent care pediatric telemedicine platform," said Chris Salerno, Founder & CEO of QC Capital. "My Pediatric Doctor addresses a massive and growing need in healthcare - giving parents fast, trusted, and affordable access to pediatric care without leaving their home."

My Pediatric Doctor is a proud member of the ATA (The American Telehealth Association), the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth in the United States.

About QC Capital Group

QC Capital Group is a Charlotte-based private equity and alternative investment firm focused on building and scaling high-growth platforms across healthcare, real estate, and operating businesses. The firm partners with experienced operators and management teams to create long-term value through strategic capital, operational expertise, and disciplined execution.

About My Pediatric Doctor

My Pediatric Doctor is a 24/7 Acute Urgent Care Pediatric-Focused Telemedicine Platform delivering convenient, high-quality virtual healthcare to children to all 50 States, along with Guam and Puerto Rico.

Built by healthcare and technology leaders, the platform is designed to simplify access to pediatric care while improving outcomes for families.

Media Contact: [email protected]

www.mypediatricdoctor.com

SOURCE My Pediatric Doctor