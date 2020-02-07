QC Conveyors Tackles Curves and Elevation Changes with New Flextrac Series Conveyors

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Conveyors is expanding into new markets and applications with the introduction of Flextrac Series modular plastic chain conveyors. Their space-saving modular design means the conveyors can handle the challenges of factory automation applications, whether fitting into new spaces or integrating existing machinery.

Flextrac Series Conveyors are built from components including turns, straight sections and vertical bends that can be combined into infinite combinations to fit any application. Flextrac Series Conveyors handle curves, inclines and declines to match the needs of any factory environment.

Each Flextrac Series Conveyor is designed from building blocks including straight sections, horizontal curves and vertical bends that combine to create an overall system customized to the customer's exact needs. They can be built on an aluminum frame or a stainless-steel frame capable of operating in washdown environments in food and beverage packaging.

With multiple options for elevation changes, Flextrac Series conveyors can save space by taking advantage of unused vertical real estate in factory environments. In addition to traditional point-to-point system designs, Flextrac Series Conveyors can be configured into Alpine Conveyor Systems for accumulation and cooling/drying applications; or Gripper Elevator Systems for elevating/lowering product to another level or de-pucking operations.

"Modular flexible chain conveyors provide our customers a complete system solution," said Dave Endres, President of QC Conveyors. "The new Flextrac Series delivers the modularity, reliability and high return on investment that customers expect from QC Conveyors."

Flextrac Series components are manufactured by Modu System, a Malaysian manufacturer with more than 25 years' experience in modular plastic chain conveyors. Customers may choose from two ordering options depending on their needs: Flextrac Series Components are shipped individually and assembled by the customer, while Flextrac Series Systems are engineered, assembled and tested by QC Conveyors prior to shipment, ensuring they meet the customer's exact requirements. Systems and components are both supported by QC Conveyors throughout North America.

With their flexible design, Flextrac Series Conveyors are engineered for a variety of applications, including packaging, automation, and part handling. They are easy to assemble or to reconfigure to accommodate changing application needs. The conveyors are capable of loads up to 850 lbs. and speeds up to 160 feet per minute.

QC Conveyors will feature a fully operational Flextrac Series Conveyor demonstration at WestPack Booth #5111 in Anaheim, CA, February 11-13. The demonstration includes both an Alpine and a Gripper Elevator system. The Flextrac Series will appear alongside QC Conveyors' CBC080 Curved Belt Conveyors, HC200 Sanitary Conveyors and AS40 Automation Series Conveyors.

For more information visit https://qcconveyors.com/flextrac-series/.

About QC Conveyors

QC Conveyors is a leading manufacturer of durable and reliable conveyors and integrated systems, specializing in low profile conveyor designs and technologies. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, they have provided customers with a broad selection of conveyor solutions for over 35 years with access to quick-ship conveyors, easy-to-configure equipment, and custom integrated systems. QC Conveyors has served many of the world's most recognized brands in the food, beverage, consumer packaged goods, foodservice, automotive, pharmaceutical, and medical industries. For more information on QC Conveyors' products or services, visit qcconveyors.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Thompson

Marketing Manager

513.388.4820

233894@email4pr.com

qcconveyors.com

SOURCE QC Conveyors

Related Links

http://qcconveyors.com

