QC Ware Announces 2nd Q2B Paris Conference, Focusing on the Roadmap to Quantum Value in Europe

QC Ware and Bpifrance to bring Q2B conference to Paris & Europe for a second time, connecting the international and European quantum computing ecosystems and bringing together quantum industry experts across finance, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, automotive and more

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning, and chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the second edition of its Q2B Paris Conference, presented in joint partnership with Bpifrance , to take place on March 7-8, 2024.

The Paris conference, which will be held at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse, will dive deep into all major quantum technologies: computing, sensing, communications and security. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes, industry case studies and discussions led by experts on the bleeding edge of quantum R&D from some of the world's leading businesses and institutions across government, academia, and Fortune 100 companies.

The conference is a collaborative effort between QC Ware and Bpifrance, France's public investment bank, which is committed to supporting innovation and investing in the country's most promising areas of technology.

"Co-hosting Q2B Paris with Bpifrance again was natural considering the great start we had here last year," said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson. "The quantum computing ecosystem in Europe, and specifically in France, is incredibly vibrant and exciting, and the work that Bpifrance has undertaken to directly and indirectly create that environment cannot be overstated."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Paris will be able to learn about the latest hardware breakthroughs and applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, Monte Carlo methods, error correction and machine learning. Notable speakers include:

Stéphane Tangy – EDF Lab CIO & CTO

– EDF Lab CIO & CTO Neil Abroug – Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments

– Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments Sabine Mehr – Chief Quantum Projects Officer, Genci

– Chief Quantum Projects Officer, Genci Fanny Bouton – Quantum Lead, OVHcloud

– Quantum Lead, OVHcloud Jean Philip Piquemal – Distinguished Professor and Director at Sorbonne Université

– Distinguished Professor and Director at Sorbonne Université Jean-François Bobier – Partner & Director, Boston Consulting Group

– Partner & Director, Boston Consulting Group Niko Mohr – Expert Partner, McKinsey & Company

– Expert Partner, McKinsey & Company Olivier Tonneau - Partner, Quantonation

On March 8 - the international women's day - Q2B Paris will celebrate the inspiring women leaders in the quantum technologies space featuring:

Kirsten Nehr – COO, Algorithmiq Inc.

– COO, Algorithmiq Inc. Paulina Mazurek – CEO, BEIT

– CEO, BEIT Nicole Holzmann – Technology Lead Quantum Computing, BWI GmbH

– Technology Lead Quantum Computing, BWI GmbH Mathilde Lemang – Device Integration Lead, QphoX

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including:

Pharmaceuticals: AstraZeneca, Merck, Amgen

AstraZeneca, Merck, Amgen Finance: Erste Group Bank, Moody's Analytics, Point72

Erste Group Bank, Moody's Analytics, Point72 Energy: EDF, Aramco

EDF, Aramco Automotive and aerospace: Airbus, BMW

Q2B is dedicated to promoting and growing the quantum technologies ecosystem. One of the critical components of the conference is the Start-up Track which includes a Pitch Competition, a New Faces Panel, and a VC Panel. The Pitch Competition is being organized by Quantonation Ventures which will engage in full due diligence with the competition winner for a potential pre-seed or seed investment.

Finally, several leaders charting the future of quantum technology adoption will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field.

Loic Henriet – Chief Technology Officer, Pasqal

– Chief Technology Officer, Pasqal Maud Vinet – CEO, Quobly

– CEO, Quobly Alex Keesling – CEO, QuEra

– CEO, QuEra Niccolo Somaschi – CEO, Quandela

– CEO, Quandela Tom Wilson – Chief Commercial Officer, Paragraf

– Chief Commercial Officer, Paragraf Steve Brierely – CEO, Riverlane

– CEO, Riverlane Oded Melamed – CEO & Co founder, Quantum Source Labs

– CEO & Co founder, Quantum Source Labs Théau Peronnin – CEO & Co founder, Alice & Bob

– CEO & Co founder, Alice & Bob Javier Mancilla – CEO & Co founder, Falcondale LLC

– CEO & Co founder, Falcondale LLC Guillaume De Giovanni – Co founder & CEO, Viqthor

– Co founder & CEO, Viqthor Mathieu Munsch – CEO, Qnami

– CEO, Qnami Bruno Sanglé-Ferrière – CEO, Carrousel Digital Ltd

– CEO, Carrousel Digital Ltd Alain Fernando-Santana – Co founder & Managing Director, Cyferall

"In our effort to boost quantum computing ecosystem in France and in Europe, we're glad to welcome the world's quantum leaders to Paris for this event," said Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director of Innovation at Bpifrance.

Q2B paris will also host a number of vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies: Pasqal, Kvantify, Quandela, Capgemini, OVHcloud, Kipu Quantum, Quobly, Oxford Ionics, QuEra, Alice & Bob, Carrousel Digital, and more.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing software and services company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting edge computational technology. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, QC Ware develops for both near-term quantum and state-of-the-art classical computing hardware. QC Ware's team is composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum and classical computing. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

