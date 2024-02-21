QC Ware Announces 2nd Q2B Paris Conference, Focusing on the Roadmap to Quantum Value in Europe

News provided by

QC Ware Corp.

21 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

QC Ware and Bpifrance to bring Q2B conference to Paris & Europe for a second time, connecting the international and European quantum computing ecosystems and bringing together quantum industry experts across finance, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, automotive and more

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning, and chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the second edition of its Q2B Paris Conference, presented in joint partnership with Bpifrance, to take place on March 7-8, 2024.

The Paris conference, which will be held at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse, will dive deep into all major quantum technologies: computing, sensing, communications and security. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes, industry case studies and discussions led by experts on the bleeding edge of quantum R&D from some of the world's leading businesses and institutions across government, academia, and Fortune 100 companies.

The conference is a collaborative effort between QC Ware and Bpifrance, France's public investment bank, which is committed to supporting innovation and investing in the country's most promising areas of technology.

"Co-hosting Q2B Paris with Bpifrance again was natural considering the great start we had here last year," said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson. "The quantum computing ecosystem in Europe, and specifically in France, is incredibly vibrant and exciting, and the work that Bpifrance has undertaken to directly and indirectly create that environment cannot be overstated."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Paris will be able to learn about the latest hardware breakthroughs and applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, Monte Carlo methods, error correction and machine learning. Notable speakers include:

  • Stéphane Tangy – EDF Lab CIO & CTO
  • Neil Abroug – Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments
  • Sabine Mehr – Chief Quantum Projects Officer, Genci
  • Fanny Bouton – Quantum Lead, OVHcloud
  • Jean Philip Piquemal – Distinguished Professor and Director at Sorbonne Université
  • Jean-François Bobier – Partner & Director, Boston Consulting Group
  • Niko Mohr – Expert Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • Olivier Tonneau - Partner, Quantonation

On March 8 - the international women's day - Q2B Paris will celebrate the inspiring women leaders in the quantum technologies space featuring:

  • Kirsten Nehr – COO, Algorithmiq Inc.
  • Paulina Mazurek – CEO, BEIT
  • Nicole Holzmann – Technology Lead Quantum Computing, BWI GmbH
  • Mathilde Lemang – Device Integration Lead, QphoX

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including:

  • Pharmaceuticals: AstraZeneca, Merck, Amgen
  • Finance: Erste Group Bank, Moody's Analytics, Point72
  • Energy: EDF, Aramco
  • Automotive and aerospace: Airbus, BMW

Q2B is dedicated to promoting and growing the quantum technologies ecosystem. One of the critical components of the conference is the Start-up Track which includes a Pitch Competition, a New Faces Panel, and a VC Panel. The Pitch Competition is being organized by Quantonation Ventures which will engage in full due diligence with the competition winner for a potential pre-seed or seed investment.

Finally, several leaders charting the future of quantum technology adoption will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field.

  • Loic Henriet – Chief Technology Officer, Pasqal
  • Maud Vinet – CEO, Quobly
  • Alex Keesling – CEO, QuEra
  • Niccolo Somaschi – CEO, Quandela
  • Tom Wilson – Chief Commercial Officer, Paragraf
  • Steve Brierely – CEO, Riverlane
  • Oded Melamed – CEO & Co founder, Quantum Source Labs
  • Théau Peronnin – CEO & Co founder, Alice & Bob
  • Javier Mancilla – CEO & Co founder, Falcondale LLC
  • Guillaume De Giovanni – Co founder & CEO, Viqthor
  • Mathieu Munsch – CEO, Qnami
  • Bruno Sanglé-Ferrière – CEO, Carrousel Digital Ltd
  • Alain Fernando-Santana – Co founder & Managing Director, Cyferall

"In our effort to boost quantum computing ecosystem in France and in Europe, we're glad to welcome the world's quantum leaders to Paris for this event," said Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director of Innovation at Bpifrance.

Q2B paris will also host a number of vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies: Pasqal, Kvantify, Quandela, Capgemini, OVHcloud, Kipu Quantum, Quobly, Oxford Ionics, QuEra, Alice & Bob, Carrousel Digital, and more.

Register to attend Q2B 2024 Paris here.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing software and services company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting edge computational technology. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, QC Ware develops for both near-term quantum and state-of-the-art classical computing hardware. QC Ware's team is composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum and classical computing. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B, a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.

Also from this source

POSCO Holdings and QC Ware Revolutionize Battery Simulation with Quantum Computing

POSCO Holdings and QC Ware Revolutionize Battery Simulation with Quantum Computing

POSCO Holdings, and QC Ware Corp., today announced that they are jointly developing revolutionary new techniques for the simulation of battery...
QC Ware Announces 7th Installment of Annual Q2B Conference

QC Ware Announces 7th Installment of Annual Q2B Conference

QC Ware, a premier quantum and quantum-inspired software and services company, today unveiled the Silicon Valley edition of its annual Q2B...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.