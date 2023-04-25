QC Ware Announces Inaugural Q2B Paris Conference, Bringing Practical Applications of Quantum Technologies to Europe

QC Ware and BPIfrance to bring Q2B conference to Europe for the first time, connecting the international and European quantum computing ecosystems and bringing together quantum industry experts across finance, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, automotive and more

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning, and chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the first-of-its-kind Q2B Paris Conference, presented in joint partnership with Bpifrance and running May 3-4, 2023.

The Paris conference, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile, will dive deep into quantum computing, quantum communications, and security commercial futures in Europe and around the globe. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes and discussions led by experts on the bleeding edge of quantum technologies R&D for some of the world's leading businesses and institutions across government, academia, and Fortune 100 companies.

The conference is a collaborative effort between QC Ware and Bpifrance, France's public investment bank, which is committed to supporting innovation and investing in the country's most promising areas of technology.

"The partnership with Bpifrance to launch this event is a natural one," said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson. "The quantum computing ecosystem in Europe, and specifically in France, is incredibly vibrant and exciting, and the work that Bpifrance has undertaken to directly and indirectly create that environment cannot be overstated."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Paris will be able to learn about the latest hardware breakthroughs and applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, drug and materials discovery, Monte Carlo methods, and machine learning. Notable speakers include:

Alain Aspect – Nobel Laureate and Professor, Institut d'Optique, Université Paris-Saclay.

– Nobel Laureate and Professor, Institut d'Optique, Université Paris-Saclay. Eleni Diamanti – Research Director, French National Centre for Scientific Research

– Research Director, French National Centre for Scientific Research Neil Abroug – Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments

– Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments Isabell Gradert – Vice President, Central Research & Technology, Airbus

– Vice President, Central Research & Technology, Airbus Clemens Utschig -Utschig – Head of IT Technology Strategy/Chief Technology Officer, Boehringer Ingelheim

– Head of IT Technology Strategy/Chief Technology Officer, Boehringer Ingelheim Jean-François Bobier – Partner & Director, Boston Consulting Group

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including:

Pharmaceuticals: AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson Finance: Credit Agricole CIB, Moody's Analytics, Point72

Credit Agricole CIB, Moody's Analytics, Point72 Energy: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, TotalEnergies, Aramco

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, TotalEnergies, Aramco Automotive and aerospace: Rolls-Royce, Airbus, BMW

Rolls-Royce, Airbus, BMW Communications: AT&T, Toshiba

Finally, several leaders charting the future of quantum computing hardware and software will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field. Speakers include:

Nir Minerbi – CEO & Co Founder, Classiq

– CEO & Co Founder, Classiq Georges-Olivier Reymond – CEO, Pasqal

– CEO, Pasqal Valérian Giesz – Co-founder & CEO, Quandela

– Co-founder & CEO, Quandela Dr. Yonatan Cohen – CTO & Co-founder, Quantum Machines,

– CTO & Co-founder, Quantum Machines, Pierre Desjardins – Co-founder & CEO, C12

– Co-founder & CEO, C12 Juha Riippi – CEO & Co-Founder, Quanscient

– CEO & Co-Founder, Quanscient Tennin Yan – CEO, QunaSys

"In our effort to boost quantum computing ecosystem in France and in Europe, we're glad to welcome the world's quantum leaders to Paris for this event," said Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director of Innovation at Bpifrance.

Q2B paris will also host a number of hardware and software vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies: Quantum Delta, Classiq, Pasqal, Quandela, Quantum Machines, Capgemini, C12, IonQ, Quanscient, QunaSys, Toshiba, Alice & Bob, and more.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing software and services company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting edge computational technology. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, QC Ware develops for both near-term quantum and state-of-the-art classical computing hardware. QC Ware's team is composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum and classical computing. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

