QC Ware Announces Q2B 2019: Practical Quantum Computing Conference December 10 - 12

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, a quantum computing-as-a-service company, today announced its third annual Q2B Practical Quantum Computing conference , which will take place December 10-12 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose, CA. The high-powered event is expected to bring together more than 600 participants from industry, government, and research institutions to drive the conversation surrounding practical uses of quantum computing.

Industry leaders are anticipated to make significant hardware and application announcements at Q2B 2019. Google's quantum computing experiment and its results recently announced will also drive a dynamic debate about when quantum computing can be expected to be prime time in solving real-world technology challenges.

"The key to driving practical applications of quantum computing is the combination of business domain expertise, sustained government and industry funding, and quantum computing expertise in hardware and software," said Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware. "Q2B, once again, will bring together all of these groups to explore the latest in quantum computing developments, including quantum supremacy. The threefold increase in the number of participants from just two years ago indicates that the quantum computing industry is robust and investment in the technology is growing."

Boston Consulting Group recently revealed that in the coming decades quantum computing end-users will reach productivity gains from cost savings and revenue opportunities that will surpass $450 billion annually. The most effective way for businesses and governments to pull the quantum horizon even closer is by having a user community fully engaged in quantum computing application discovery. Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Rigetti are among the companies that have launched significant initiatives to make quantum computing accessible and usable. QC Ware itself recently launched the public beta of its cloud service, Forge , to enable the user community to access a full range of quantum computing resources through a single platform.

Leading quantum computing figures will deliver the keynote addresses at Q2B 2019: theoretical physicist John Preskill of the California Institute of Technology, who coined the term "quantum supremacy" in 2012 and introduced the term NISQ (noisy intermediate-scale quantum) at Q2B 2018; Umesh Vazirani, recognized as a forerunner in the field of quantum algorithms, of the University of California Berkeley; and Scott Aaronson, prominent theoretical computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin, who also runs the popular math and computer science blog, Shtetl Optimized .

This year's Q2B will explore the latest quantum computing technology developments and the opportunities they present for academic research and enterprise application. Speakers will provide not only an overview of the current status of quantum computing but also insights into the future of quantum computing that will serve as a bellwether for industry trends and investments. Q2B discussion topics will include:

December 10, 2019 :

: Market overview: key hardware, software, services vendors and governmental initiatives



Quantum algorithms landscape (optimization, chemistry simulation, and machine learning)



When will quantum computing create value?



Impact, applications, and recommendations for the chemistry industry



IBM quantum applications outlook



Achieving quantum impact with partners and customers (presented by Microsoft)

December 11, 2019

Research and product updates from hardware vendors, including Google, Honeywell, IBM, IonQ, Microsoft, Rigetti, and Xanadu

December 12, 2019

Manufacturing panel featuring BMW, Boeing, Raytheon, and Volkswagen



Finance panel featuring Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase



Pharma panel (to be announced)



Material design industry panel featuring Applied Materials, Covestro, JSR Corporation, and Samsung

The speaker line-up currently includes:

Anthony Annunziata - IBM | IBM Q Network Global Lead

- IBM | IBM Q Network Global Lead Ryan Babbush - Google | Head of Quantum Algorithms

- Google | Head of Quantum Algorithms Peter Chapman - IonQ | CEO

- IonQ | CEO Phillip Gerbert - BCG | Senior Partner and Managing Director

Alan Ho - Google | Head of Product and Business Development for Quantum AI Lab

- Google | Head of Product and Business Development for Quantum AI Lab Iordanis Kerenidis - QC Ware | Head of Quantum Algorithms – International

Julie Love - Microsoft | Senior Director, Quantum Computing at Microsoft

- Microsoft | Senior Director, Quantum Computing at Microsoft John Martinis - Google | Chief Scientist, Quantum Hardware

- Google | Chief Scientist, Quantum Hardware William Oliver - MIT | Associate Professor of EECS, Professor of the Practice of Physics, Lincoln Laboratory Fellow, Associate Director of the RLE

- | Associate Professor of EECS, Professor of the Practice of Physics, Lincoln Laboratory Fellow, Associate Director of the RLE Katie Pizzolato - IBM | Director, IBM Quantum Strategy and Client Research

- IBM | Director, IBM Quantum Strategy and Client Research Ben Porter - Microsoft | Director, Business Development at Microsoft

- Microsoft | Director, Business Development at Microsoft Chad Rigetti - Rigetti | CEO

- Rigetti | CEO Bob Sorensen - Hyperion Research | Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing

- Hyperion Research | Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing Zachary Vernon - Xanadu | Head of Hardware

- Xanadu | Head of Hardware Daniel Volz - McKinsey & Company | Senior Management Consultant Chemicals and Quantum Computing

Q2B 2019 sponsors include IBM, Honeywell, Microsoft, and Google (Diamond), IonQ, Rigetti, and Xanadu (Gold), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Horizon Quantum Computing, and Zapata Computing (Showcase).

Click here for full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to q2b@qcware.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing-as-a-service company building enterprise solutions that run on quantum computing hardware. The company's objective is to make quantum computing easily accessible to classically-trained data scientists and to offer performance speed-ups on near-term hardware. QC Ware is working towards that goal with one of the world's strongest teams of quantum algorithms scientists. The company is based in Palo Alto, it recently opened an office in Paris, and it plans to launch a Tokyo office in 2020. For more information, please visit qcware.com . QC Ware also hosts the annual "Q2B - Practical Quantum Computing" conference each December in Silicon Valley. The three-day conference brings industry, government and research institutions together to stimulate application discovery and development. For more information, please visit q2bconference.com

