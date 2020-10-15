QC Ware Announces Virtual Q2B 2020: Practical Quantum Computing December 8-10

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware today announced its fourth annual Q2B Practical Quantum Computing conference to be held as a virtual event on December 8-10, 2020. The largest gathering of the global quantum computing community, Q2B focuses exclusively on quantum computing applications, and will drive the conversation on the prospects for quantum advantage and the commercialization of quantum computing.

This year's sponsors — IonQ , Google , Honeywell , IBM , Microsoft , Zapata , AWS , and Xanadu — have enabled a three-day agenda packed with discussions on the latest hardware developments and applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, and machine learning. The Q2B 2020 agenda also features business sessions and technical education opportunities in the form of bootcamps, demos, and tutorials.

Eric Schmidt, former CEO and Chairman of Google, and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, headlines a prominent speaker lineup. It includes academia's quantum computing pillars John Preskill, Scott Aaronson, and Umesh Vazirani, and early proponents of quantum computing Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer, and Marc Fischer, Head of Flight Physics and Senior Vice President, Airbus.

"2020 is proving to be a big year for our industry. Although the market felt the impact of Covid-19, the quantum computing ecosystem continues to grow," said Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware. "Investment has been robust. Significant milestones in hardware and software, as well as wider access to quantum algorithms and application-building tools through cloud services, are accelerating the timeline for practical applications of quantum computing. This momentum has encouraged more Fortune 100 companies to launch quantum initiatives."

Key hardware and software players are expected to make significant announcements at Q2B 2020. Industry leaders in sectors ranging from aerospace, automotive, and energy to finance, materials design and pharmaceuticals, will discuss their quantum computing initiatives, research collaborations, and inroads in applying quantum computing to address their toughest problems.

"Over the next few years, we'll be experimenting with Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices," said John Preskill, Director, Institute for Quantum Information and Matter, California Institute of Technology. "Can we use this technology to solve problems of practical interest that are beyond the reach of today's most powerful supercomputers? We don't know yet, but it will be fun to try. Meanwhile, let's not lose sight of the essential longer-term goal: hastening the onset of truly scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers."

"There have been some significant advancements in quantum computing in the past few weeks alone, and we will realize the practical benefits of quantum computing sooner than most people think," said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ. "I look forward to continuing the conversation about how best to continue scaling quantum up at Q2B this year with the rest of the quantum industry."

"Quantum computing will have a deep impact on the aerospace sector in the years to come, especially as we readjust to a world which will be experiencing the lasting repercussions of Covid-19," said Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer, Airbus. "At Airbus, we believe in the great potential for applying quantum computing technology to solve complex optimization challenges and enable a climate-neutral aerospace industry. This is why we have called upon the global quantum computing community to develop quantum computing-based solutions to key flight physics problems facing aviation today. Q2B is a fantastic opportunity to exchange with leading quantum computing experts and industry change-makers in this regard."

Q2B 2020 Details

Q2B 2020 will showcase an increasing number of companies that are beginning to explore the impact of quantum computing on their operations, have continuing research collaborations with vendor companies, or have deployed full-scale organizations focused on advancing the implementation of quantum computing applications. The list currently includes: Abbvie, Airbus, Aisin Group, BBVA, BMW, Boeing, Bosch, BP, Covestro, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi Chemical, Raytheon, Roche Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

New to this year's conference is a track on the social impact of quantum computing, which includes panels on increasing the representation of women in quantum computing, quantum machine learning and ethics, quantum computing and environmental sustainability, and harnessing quantum computing for pandemic epidemiology. There will also be a panel discussion on investment trends in quantum computing startups, and a panel exploring how quantum computing will change gaming and gamification.

The speaker line-up currently includes:

Brian Martin — Abbvie | Head of AI in R&D Information Research

— Abbvie | Head of AI in R&D Information Research Jennifer Ouellette — Ars Technica | Senior Writer

— Ars Technica | Senior Writer Nadia Carlsten — AWS | Senior Product Manager, Quantum Computing

— AWS | Senior Product Manager, Quantum Computing Kia Kokalitcheva — Axios | Technology Reporter

Andrea Cadarso — BBVA | Team Lead, Quantitative & Business Solutions México

Ilyhas Khan — Cambridge Quantum Computing | CEO and Founder

Denise Ruffner — Cambridge Quantum Computing | Chief Business Officer

— Cambridge Quantum Computing | Chief Business Officer Christian Gogolin — Covestro | Quantum Computing Expert

— Covestro | Quantum Computing Expert Faye Wattleton — Eeroq | Co-founder

— Eeroq | Co-founder Alex Knapp — Forbes | Senior Editor

— Forbes | Senior Editor Margaret Wu — Georgian | Lead Investor

— Georgian | Lead Investor William Zeng — Goldman Sachs | Head of Quantum Research

— Goldman Sachs | Head of Quantum Research Alan Ho — Google | Head of Product and BizDev for Quantum AI Lab

— Google | Head of Product and BizDev for Quantum AI Lab Kate Weber — Google | Policy Lead for Quantum, Robotics, and Fundamental Research

— Google | Policy Lead for Quantum, Robotics, and Fundamental Research Tony Uttley — Honeywell | President, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

— Honeywell | President, Honeywell Quantum Solutions Patty Lee — Honeywell | Chief Scientist, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

— Honeywell | Chief Scientist, Honeywell Quantum Solutions Bob Sorensen — Hyperion Research | Senior Vice President of Research, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing

— Hyperion Research | Senior Vice President of Research, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing Anthony Annunziata — IBM | Director of IBM Quantum Network

— IBM | Director of IBM Quantum Network Peter Chapman — IonQ | CEO and President

— IonQ | CEO and President Marco Pistoia — JPMorgan Chase & Co. | Managing Director and Head of Research and Engineering

— JPMorgan Chase & Co. | Managing Director and Head of Research and Engineering Matthias Troyer — Microsoft | Distinguished Scientist

— Microsoft | Distinguished Scientist Qi Gao — Mitsubishi Chemical | Principal Scientist, Materials Design Laboratory

Andrew Schoen — NEA | Principal

— NEA | Principal Celia Merzbacher — Quantum Economic Development Consortium | Deputy Director

— Quantum Economic Development Consortium | Deputy Director Martin Strahm — Roche Pharmaceuticals | Head of Data Science

— Roche Pharmaceuticals | Head of Data Science Sophia Chen — Science Writer

— Science Writer Sabrina Maniscalco — University of Turku | Chair of Theoretical Physics

— University of | Chair of Theoretical Physics Dean Takahashi — VentureBeat | Lead Writer, GamesBeat

— VentureBeat | Lead Writer, GamesBeat Christopher Savoie — Zapata Computing | CEO

