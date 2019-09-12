QC Ware Hires Leading Minds in Quantum Computing to Build Algorithms that will Power the Next Evolution in Computing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leading developer of applications that run on quantum computers, today announced three key appointments to lead the company's algorithm development program. Scott Aaronson has been appointed as the company's Chief Scientific Advisor. Aaronson will dedicate part of his time toward working closely with Wim van Dam and Iordanis Kerenidis, who will lead as the co-heads of QC Ware's quantum algorithms group. The three quantum computing experts have been long-acquainted colleagues, and they are now combining forces at QC Ware to develop practical quantum computing applications.

Scott Aaronson, Chief Scientific Advisor Wim van Dam, Head of Quantum Algorithms US Iordanis Kerenidis, Head of Quantum Algorithms International

QC Ware has emerged as a leader in quantum computing application development, supporting companies as they prepare for the quantum computing future. The company has revenue-generating industry engagements with Airbus, BMW, and leading players in financial services, aerospace, oil/gas, chemistry, as well as collaborations with the US government.

"Quantum computers work fundamentally differently than classical computers. In order to exploit the power of quantum processing, we need to explore ways to find 'quantum speedups' for commercial problems. This is the holy grail of the QC industry, and we believe the best way to achieve that objective is to pull together the best minds in the algorithms field to address that challenge," said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson. "There are only a few people in the world that have the skills to design these approaches –Scott, Wim and Iordanis are at the very top of that list. With these three appointments, QC Ware has a critical advantage and differentiation in the new era of quantum computing and the disruption it will bring."

Scott Aaronson, Chief Scientific Advisor

A leading thinker in quantum computing, Aaronson is the David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin, and director of its Quantum Information Center. Prior to UT Austin, Aaronson taught Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT. His research centers around the capabilities and limits of quantum computers and computational complexity theory. As Chief Scientific Advisor, Aaronson will play a key role in giving part of his time towards guiding and advising on QC Ware's design of algorithms. These algorithms will aim to provide speed-ups and an advantage over classical methods in the near term, which aligns with QC Ware's overarching mission.

Wim van Dam, Head of Quantum Algorithms US

Van Dam is a quantum computer scientist with expertise in developing and analyzing quantum algorithms that significantly outperform classical algorithms. Van Dam is a Professor in Computer Science and Physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and holds a PhD in Physics from University of Oxford, and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Amsterdam. At QC Ware he oversees the design and development of quantum algorithms for customer applications in optimization and finance.

Iordanis Kerenidis, Head of Quantum Algorithms International

Kerenidis is a Research Director at CNRS in Paris and Director of the Paris Centre for Quantum Computing. He is an expert on quantum algorithms and communications. Kerenidis is currently focused on designing quantum algorithms for machine learning and optimization with provable speedups. Kerenidis received his PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. With his expertise in optimization and machine learning, Kerenidis will guide prototype development and algorithmic design for customers and product development at QC Ware.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing software company building enterprise solutions that run on quantum hardware. The company's objective is to make quantum computing easily accessible to classically-trained data scientists and to offer performance speed-ups on near-term hardware. QC Ware is working towards that goal with one of the world's strongest teams of quantum algorithms scientists. The company is based in Palo Alto, it recently opened an office in Paris, and it plans to launch a Tokyo office in 2020. For more information, please visit www.qcware.com . QC Ware also hosts the annual "Q2B - Practical Quantum Computing" conference each December in Silicon Valley. The three-day conference brings industry, government and research institutions together to stimulate application discovery and development. For more information, please visit q2bconference.com

