QCash Financial Announces New Board Chair and Member

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff and current board of QCash Financial are pleased to welcome new board chair, Gary Swindler, and new board member, Michael Cockrill. They join the five member board of directors responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the growing fintech that offers a mobile, small dollar lending platform and a financial wellness app to credit unions nationwide and in Canada.

"Gary and Michael are joining our board at an exciting time," said Ben Morales, QCash Financial CEO. "We are experiencing a strong uptick in our business as we continue to deepen relationships with our current clients and strive to support even more credit unions that are embracing the digital transformation needed in today's financial services landscape. These two complement our board of directors' skills and experiences well and their perspectives will be valuable as we execute on our strategy, drive product innovation, and attract and retain quality talent."

Morales added Swindler and Cockrill bring experience, knowledge and passion to help QCash Financial grow and fulfill its purpose of empowering credit unions to improve the financial wellness of their communities.

About Gary Swindler

Gary Swindler was recently named president and chief executive officer of WSECU (Olympia, Wash. $3 billion in assets), effective October 1. His 30-year career with the credit union began in 1989 as a loan officer. Since that time, Swindler was tapped for positions of increasing responsibility, including chief operating officer up until his selection as CEO. During his tenure, he has led major initiatives including digital services strategy and implementation, branch modernization and member consultant service model changes. Swindler holds a bachelor's degree from Washington State University.

About Michael Cockrill

Cockrill is currently the chief technology officer of Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences, where he leads software engineering, information technology and computational biology. He also serves as co-founder and chairman of Atlas Networks, a wireless internet service provider. Previous to Altius, Cockrill served as chief information officer on Governor Jay Inslee's cabinet for the State of Washington and as the Washington technology services director. He has held executive roles in a variety of startups and mid-sized companies for the past 20 years and brings a wealth of operational and board level experience. Cockrill earned a bachelor's degree from University of Puget Sound in mathematics and computer science, spending a year abroad in New Zealand on a Rotary Foundation Fellowship.

About QCash Financial

QCash Financial, headquartered in Olympia, WA, is a purpose driven fintech firm with a mission of empowering financial institutions in their quest to improve the financial wellness of their communities. QCash Financial offers an automated, cloud-based, short-term lending technology and has recently launched a financial wellness app designed to build financial capacity, stability and resilience.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Misty Ford

QCash Financial

253-363-1317

231418@email4pr.com

SOURCE QCash Financial

Related Links

https://qcashfinancial.com

