QCD Opens New Facility In Salt Lake City, Utah

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a subsidiary of Golden State Foods (GSF), a leading global supplier to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and retail industries, today hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of its newest facility. The new state-of-the-art distribution center is located in the West Valley City community and provides distribution services to Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle.

"The Salt Lake City distribution center is QCD's sixth new DC to open in the past three years and reflects the company's commitment to providing excellent last mile service to our customers in key areas of the country," said Ryan Hammer, corporate vice president and president, Quality Custom Distribution. "To see this location grow from a small depot facility to a state-of-the-art foodservice distribution center that provides the dispatching of routes to our valued customers seven days a week within a much tighter service radius is a great milestone for this team and our customers that we service."

The distribution center, which is one of 19 strategically located all across the country, leverages technology such as a Warehouse Management System (WMS) for all inbound and outbound freight, including voice-guided selection, and has a program to help warehouse associates transition into Class A drivers. QCD's fleet in Salt Lake City completes more than 18,000 deliveries a year, and travels over 700,000 miles annually.

The new distribution center services all of the Salt Lake City, Richfield and Logan areas in Utah, as well as parts of Nevada, Wyoming, and Idaho. While the company has been serving this region for decades, this new QCD distribution center evolved from a simple depot with only 11 drivers to a fully functioning, thriving distribution center that employs over 40 employees.

About Quality Custom Distribution

Quality Custom Distribution Services Inc. (QCD) is a subsidiary of Golden State Foods Corp. (GSF), which is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the Quick Service Restaurant and retail industries. Established in 2006, the custom distribution company is values-based and has proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QCD services thousands of restaurants throughout the United States with a fleet that travels more than 25 million miles each year. QCD associates also help run a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation for kids. Some of QCD's customers include Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle. For more information, please visit: www.qualitycustomdistribution.com.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail industries. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the food industry. GSF services more than 120,000 stores in more than 40 countries on five continents. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy, aseptic and full-line logistics services to the foodservice, QSR, retail and C-store industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com

