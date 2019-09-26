QCD To Centralize Corporate Functions At New Headquarters In Frisco, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a subsidiary of Golden State Foods (GSF), a leading global supplier to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and retail industries, announced today the centralization of its corporate functions and the relocation of its headquarters to a new facility in Frisco, Texas. The relocation will maximize company efficiencies by placing multiple services, including finance, accounting, customer service and purchasing, into one location. While some associates will be relocating to the new area, the new headquarters will also provide a variety of new jobs at the Dallas facility.

"This change to more centralized functions will help us better align our corporate resources with our business and provide enhanced support to our distribution centers and to our customers," said Ryan Hammer, corporate vice president and president, GSF Logistics. "This centralization will enable us to continue to grow our distribution business and solidify our position as a dominant player in the food industry. We are looking forward to expanding within the Dallas area, which we chose due to its central location, large talent pool, and excellent business community overall."

The new headquarters is slated to open January 2020, with new positions currently available across multiple divisions. The Frisco location will serve all QCD customers, including popular QSR chains Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Starbucks. Two of the company's 19 distribution centers are located in the Dallas and San Antonio areas. GSF also operates one of its 12 manufacturing centers in Burleson. For more information on Quality Custom Distribution, please visit https://www.qualitycustomdistribution.com/. For more information on Golden State Foods, please visit https://www.goldenstatefoods.com/.

About Quality Custom Distribution

Quality Custom Distribution Services Inc. (QCD) is a subsidiary of Golden State Foods Corp. (GSF), which is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the Quick Service Restaurant and retail industries. Established in 2006, the custom distribution company is values-based and has proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QCD services thousands of restaurants throughout the United States through its 19 distribution centers and depots, with a fleet that travels more than 25 million miles each year. QCD associates also help run a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation for kids. Some of QCD's customers include Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle. For more information, please visit: www.qualitycustomdistribution.com.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail industries. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the food industry. GSF services more than 120,000 restaurants and stores in more than 40 countries on five continents. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy, aseptic and full-line logistics services to the foodservice, QSR, retail and C-store industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com.

