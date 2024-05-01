QCi Appoints Dr. Javad Shabani to the Board of Directors

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative quantum optics and nanophononics technology company, today appointed Dr. Javad Shabani to its Board of Directors. Dr. Shabani currently serves as an Associate Professor of Physics at New York University (NYU) and is the Director of the Center for Quantum Information Physics at NYU.

Dr. Shabani is a world-recognized expert in quantum computing technologies and has deep domain expertise in fundamental quantum materials and condensed matter physics research with over 85 published papers and numerous invited speaker engagements. Dr. Shabani's appointment to the board is strategic for both QCi's advanced technology and materials roadmap as well as its current product commercialization efforts.

"We are truly honored to have Dr. Shabani join the Board at QCi. Javad's passion and expertise for the development and commercialization of advanced quantum technologies is perfectly aligned with QCi's mission of providing accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today," stated Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer at QCi. "His deep domain expertise in quantum qubit architectures using advanced materials and nanofabrication methods will provide strong support for our nanophotonic chips development using thin film lithium niobate (TFLN). Our entire team is excited about Javad joining our board."

"I am excited to actively participate as a board member to guide QCi's technology and product strategy to support the introduction of new quantum systems to advance computing, machine learning and remote sensing applications," stated Dr. Shabani. "I look forward to engaging with QCi's passionate team and their mission of delivering practical and affordable quantum technologies to the market."

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity as well as remote sensing applications. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Tocco

A10 Associates

(765) 210-0875

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.