QCI Introduces New Penetrator System Solution to Avoid Costly Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) Pulls During Offset Fracking Situations

HOUSTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QCI announced today the rollout of a 10K psi ESP surface penetrator system, the QCI P5-10K, that eliminates the need and expense of pulling an ESP system on multi-well pads when fracking in close proximity. This new penetrator is an enhancement of their trusted QCI P5 penetrator that has performed in the harshest oilfield conditions around the world since 1991. QCI is the first company to develop and get a fully listed and certified penetrator solution that resists downhole pressures of offset fracs up to 10,000 psi.

"Driven by customer requests for a method to protect ESP wells associated with failures caused by offset fracs, we developed an economic solution," shared Todd McGee, QCI Sales Director. "Typically in multi-pad drills, operators will pull their ESP pumps on adjacent wells during fracking to mitigate potential damage to the well and ESP equipment. To pull a pump and re-run it on a well can cost upwards of $250K not taking into account the production loss, resource strains, additional exposure of onsite services and safety issues that can arise. The QCI P5-10K matches the pressure of typical frac wellhead ratings and offers an economical alternative to pulling the ESP pumps."

Since 1991, QCI has been offering turnkey penetrator solutions on well sites around the world. The company's focus on unique designs and its investment in innovation (meeting or exceeding electrical code and API requirements, and attaining third-party listings to ensure customer confidence in their equipment) along with their highly trained technicians who install the equipment translate into the highest reliability rating in the industry. "We go the extra mile to ensure our products and service exceed our customer expectations in every way, bringing operators the highest return on their investment," noted McGee.

QCI will be demonstrating exciting new lines of products and services along with proven ESP penetrator solutions at the SPE ESP Symposium May 13-17 at the Marriott Waterway Hotel in The Woodlands. Look for them in Booths 10 & 11.

For more than 20 years, QCI has been the go-to turnkey wellhead solutions provider in the O & G industry: designing, selling, installing and servicing both penetrators and associated wellhead equipment. Their QCI P3 penetrator solution – with over 46,000 installations worldwide – has an unmatched 99.95% reliability rating. All installation and maintenance of QCI systems are supported by dedicated, certified technicians on call 24/7. QCI's experienced service team members install both penetrators and cable, and provide spooling services as well, saving operators both time and money. QCI always maintains a robust inventory of equipment so that aggressive installation schedules are consistently met. The company has service centers in Houston and Odessa, Texas; Williston, North Dakota and Muscat, Oman, in addition to a network of distributors around the world.

Contact: Ken Ricard

Phone: +1-713-984-1800

Email: ken.ricard@quickconnectors.com

SOURCE QCI