QCR Holdings, Inc. Selects 360factors' Predict360 Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that QCR Holdings, Inc., a $5.9B multi-bank holding company headquartered in Moline, Illinois, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to provide streamlined management and collaboration of enterprise risks and controls, key risk indicators, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and certifications company-wide.

"QCR Holdings is pursuing a focused strategy for our future," said Shawna Graham, Chief Risk Officer at QCR Holdings. "We are looking forward to working with Predict360 to advance our enterprise risk management program as we continue to grow and provide value to the communities we serve."

"We look forward to working with QCR Holdings as they pursue their strategic objectives. For risk and compliance teams, 360factors' solutions are ideal for growing financial organizations that require cost-effective, intuitive solutions that are easy to deploy and use," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors.



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About QCR Holdings, Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.9 billion in assets, $4.2 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.qcrh.com.

