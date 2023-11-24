QCY Unveils H3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Elevating Auditory Experience to Uncharted Heights

News provided by

Crystal-Clear Calls, Uninterrupted Thrills – Where Sound Meets Perfection.

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a pioneering force in wireless audio and smart electronics, is thrilled to introduce its latest marvel, the ultimate all-in-one over-ear headphones - QCY H3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones. This groundbreaking device sets a new pinnacle in audio technology, offering an unparalleled fusion of features and performance that redefines the auditory experience at an exceptionally accessible price.

Immersive Audio Tailored for Every Moment

QCY H3 Over-Ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphone
QCY H3 Over-Ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphone

Step into a realm of audio bliss with 43dB Hybrid ANC, ensuring an immersive auditory journey. The dual-mode adaptive ear canal not only heightens noise cancellation but also provides personalized audio compensation, delivering an optimized listening experience for diverse settings.

Slay Background Noise, Savor Hi-Res Audio

Tired of fuzzy calls? QCY H3's 3-mic tech crushes background noise, ensuring crystal-clear conversation wherever users are. And the 40mm driver? It's a ticket to concert-quality sound, turning every beat into a masterpiece.

Tailor the Sonic World

Choose from 4 intelligent noise cancellation modes to customize the depth of noise-canceling based on the surroundings. The Transparency Mode keeps users seamlessly connected to their surroundings while wearing headphones, enabling effortless communication and ensuring safety during outdoor activities.

Endless Entertainment with Extended Battery Life

Indulge in an impressive 60-hour continuous use on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted audio enjoyment day and night. It's really an ideal companion for long trips, extended work sessions, or all-night entertainment.

Availability and Prices

The QCY H3 is available for purchase on Amazon and Aliexpress, with prices set at $39.99. Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exclusive early bird price of $37 on Mercadolibre.mx from 24/11. Learn more via the official website of QCY.

About QCY

Established in 2009, Dongguan HELE Electronics Co., Ltd. is the parent company of QCY, a leading innovator in wireless audio and smart electronics. As the fourth-largest global player in TWS market share as of Q1 2022, QCY continues to push the boundaries of technology with user-centric products. Operating over 140 production lines in Daojiao, Dongguan, and Binyang, Guangxi, QCY produces over 3 million units monthly. The company's cross-border e-commerce subsidiary in Longgang, Shenzhen, propels global market expansion.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HELE Electronics Limited

