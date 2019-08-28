QDiligence Recertifies EU/SWISS - U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks Participation

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QDiligence (https://QDiligence.com/), the leading provider of digital Director and Officer (D&O) Questionnaire and Board Assessment services for corporate governance, is pleased to announce its re-certification for the both the EU-U.S. and the SWISS-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. These frameworks provide legal mechanisms which allow companies on both sides of the Atlantic to legally transfer data in compliance with EU/SWISS data protection regulations and standards. QDiligence was the first corporate governance technology company to certify for Privacy Shield and has maintained its certification continually since the program became available in 2016.

QDiligence D&O Questionnaires

"Keeping personal information secure is a full-time effort for all companies but our customers and their respondents expect higher than average levels of commitment to data security," says QDiligence President Russell Maher. "QDiligence was the very first corporate governance company to certify for Privacy Shield and we remain, even today, the only company in the world solely focused on digital D&O questionnaires and board assessments that is ISO27001 certified and executes annual SOC 2 Type II reviews in addition to participating in Privacy Shield. Certainly, there are significant costs associated with maintaining industry-standard data security practices, but we believe these investments provide QDiligence with significant competitive advantages in the marketplace and, maybe even more importantly, it is the right thing to do."

Certifying for Privacy Shield Frameworks requires a public, legally binding commitment to meet program requirements which cover many aspects of data storage, processing and transmission, especially where third parties are concerned. In addition, the frameworks mandate that certified companies clearly communicate privacy policies to the public and inform individuals of their rights to access their personal data, and the conditions under which law enforcement organizations would also have access.

About QDiligence

QDiligence® is the digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment Service that General Counsel, Governance Professionals, Directors, and Officers use so they can spend their valuable time on governance, not technology. Many of the world's largest corporations use QDiligence for digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment distribution because the QDiligence team builds their fully customized D&O questionnaires and Board Assessments on-demand for them. Having a dedicated corporate governance questionnaire team at the ready allows companies to save time and quickly and easily distribute questionnaires or board evaluations using a secure platform. QDiligence's cost effective, single-fee subscriptions include unlimited users and questionnaires and QDiligence is the world's only dedicated D&O questionnaire platform that provides companies the combined data security protections found in GDPR, Privacy Shield, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO27001 certification. Our advanced D&O Questionnaire technology delivers the flexibility compliance teams need and provides Directors and Officers the secure, single-click simplicity they want.

Contact:

