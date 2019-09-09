QDiligence Releases "D&O Questionnaires: What Corporate Secretaries want to know" White Paper

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QDiligence (https://QDiligence.com/), the leading provider of digital Director and Officer (D&O) Questionnaire and Board Assessment services for corporate governance, is pleased to announce the release of its white paper "D&O Questionnaires: What Corporate Secretaries want to know." The special report provides insights into how corporate governance professionals are tackling D&O questionnaires, including answers to questions general counsel and corporate secretaries often ask such as "When and how often do companies distribute questionnaires?", "How are D&O questionnaires structured?", and "How do companies analyze D&O questionnaire responses?" In 2007, QDiligence created the very first digital D&O questionnaire platform and since then has helped Fortune-ranked companies securely create, distribute and analyze nearly 30,000 D&O questionnaires and board assessments. QDiligence's unique "questionnaire team on-demand" approach gives QDiligence a singular vantage point from which to observe how companies, law firms, and respondents work together to complete this important disclosure process. The information found in the white paper provides an industry-wide perspective on the common practices of corporate governance professionals. "D&O Questionnaires: What Corporate Secretaries want to know" is available for download today at https://qdiligence.com/white-paper-what-corporate-secretaries-want-to-know/.

"This new white paper on D&O questionnaire practices provides general counsel and other corporate governance professionals an opportunity to benchmark their practices against the industry as a whole." says QDiligence President Russell Maher. "The QDiligence team constructs thousands of D&O questionnaire forms every year since we directly assist every customer with every D&O distribution. The information in this report could only be produced by QDiligence because QDiligence has been digitizing D&O questionnaires longer than any other company. The corporate governance industry has embraced our approach over the years so we felt it was time for us to tangibly contribute to the industry knowledgebase. This report is the result and we hope people find it useful."

About QDiligence

QDiligence® is the digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment Service that General Counsel, Governance Professionals, Directors, and Officers use so they can spend their valuable time on governance, not technology. Many of the world's largest corporations use QDiligence for digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment distribution because the QDiligence team builds their fully customized D&O questionnaires and Board Assessments on-demand for them. Having a dedicated corporate governance questionnaire team at the ready allows companies to save time and quickly and easily distribute questionnaires or board evaluations using a secure platform. QDiligence's cost effective, single-fee subscriptions include unlimited users and questionnaires and QDiligence is the world's only dedicated D&O questionnaire platform that provides companies the combined data security protections required by GDPR, Privacy Shield, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO27001 certification. Our advanced D&O Questionnaire technology delivers the flexibility compliance teams need and provides Directors and Officers the secure, single-click simplicity they want.

