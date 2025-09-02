Mexican Fast-Casual Restaurant Offers 12 Days of Prizes and Deals for Rewards Members from September 9–20, In Celebration of National Guacamole Day and National Queso Day

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget pumpkin spice—QDOBA is making September all about queso and guac! The fast-casual Mexican restaurant, known for its bold flavors and customizable entrées, is launching the newest, most delicious holiday yet: Diptember—a 12-day celebration of prizes and deals in honor of National Guacamole Day (September 16) and National Queso Day (September 20). From September 9 to September 20, QDOBA Rewards Members will have the chance to win over 700 individual prizes, along with exclusive offers and free chips and dips with the purchase of an entrée. Rewards Members just need to purchase chips and dips over the 12-day celebration to be entered to win. Not a member? Fans can join the QDOBA Rewards program through the QDOBA app or at www.qdoba.com/rewards.

QDOBA celebrates "Diptember" with 12 days of delicious prizes and deals.

"The holiday season is festive, but let's be real—National Guacamole Day and National Queso Day are the holidays we live for at QDOBA," said Kim Zamir, VP of Marketing at QDOBA. "Diptember is our big, bold way of saying thank you to our Rewards Members with giveaways, exclusive swag and, of course, lots of free queso and guac."

Whether you're a guac devotee or a queso enthusiast, there's something for everyone during Diptember. Highlights of the 12-day celebration include:

100 QDOBA Gold Cards, good for a year of FREE chips and dips 1

25 pairs of orange and green Crocs, each accessorized with 3 custom Jibbitz

125 Diptember-themed holiday sweaters—perfect for gifting or keeping all to yourself

One (1) original Queso oil painting by viral artist Noah Verrier

One (1) Whirlpool Tub with jets (valued at $10k ) – for the ultimate dip experience

In addition to the prizes, QDOBA will offer a Double Points day to help Rewards Members earn free food even faster. Plus, on National Guac Day and National Queso Day, Rewards Members get free chips and dips with the purchase of an entrée.

For a full list of prizes and giveaways, official rules and details, visit Diptember.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with over 800 locations in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards—including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

1Based on an average of one meal every week for 52 weeks. Roughly 52 visits with an order value of $6.70. Equivalent to $350 total, given as a QDOBA gift card

