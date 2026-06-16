QDOBA Debuts Tangy-and-Sweet Summer Lineup with New Spicy Tequila Lime Steak and Churro Chips

Join the summer of flavor: bold flavors meet can't-miss rewards in a limited-time drop designed for peak summer cravings

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially the summer of flavor at QDOBA, with two new menu items available now for a limited time only! Introducing Spicy Tequila Lime Steak, a seasonal flame-grilled steak that adds tangy heat with Cholula® Original Hot Sauce to burritos, bowls and more, as well as Churro Chips, the restaurant's first Mexican-inspired dessert in over a decade that's a fun, snackable twist on a classic fried pastry. Paired with a new seasonal rewards activation, Summer Rewards on Q, QDOBA also delivers a full season of surprise perks for Rewards Members.

QDOBA kicks off summer with new Spicy Tequila Lime Steak and Churro Chips.

"Summer is an opportunity to bring guests fresh, unexpected flavors and even more reasons to choose QDOBA," said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "With Spicy Tequila Lime Steak, Churro Chips and our new Summer Rewards on Q initiative, we're pairing bold seasonal innovation with surprise perks that make every visit a little more fun this summer."

Where Sweet Meets Heat

Turn up the intensity with Spicy Tequila Lime Steak – taking QDOBA's signature flame-grilled steak to the next level with a bold sauce featuring Cholula® Original Hot Sauce1 and zesty tequila lime flavor. It delivers a tangy, high-impact flavor with just the right spicy kick to any create-your-own entrée.

Summer is fleeting – which is why every moment (and meal) counts, from firing up something bold on the grill to indulging in a quick, sweet bite to share. Enjoy a sweet treat with our new Churro Chips, QDOBA's take on a crunchy, Mexican-inspired dessert that blends the comfort of churro flavor with QDOBA's freshly, fried-in-house chips. Rooted in beloved Mexican treats like churros and buñuelos, the sweet treat delivers a cinnamon-sugar finish for a sweet end to any meal or an indulgent snack. Both Churro Chips and Spicy Tequila Lime Steak can be added to any catering order.

Craving more? Go behind the menu with Chef Katy Velazquez to see how she brings each new flavor to life in every bite.

Unlock Rewards All Summer

Summer of flavor goes beyond the menu! On June 15, QDOBA launched Summer Rewards on Q, a limited-time rewards experience designed to keep the excitement going throughout the season.

From June 15 through July 26, Rewards Members can unlock more offers than ever. Spend $5 (excluding taxes and fees) each week to earn a Reward for the following week. Special perks can range from free double protein, to $5 off an entrée, to 2-3x loyalty points and 50% off entrees and more! In addition to unlocking personal offers, look out for national reward drops for all members during the Summer Rewards on Q activation.

What to Know About Summer of Flavor

What is QDOBA's Summer of Flavor?

A seasonal offering featuring two limited-time menu items alongside a summer-long rewards experience.

What's new on the menu for Summer?

Spicy Tequila Lime Steak, which brings tangy heat to QDOBA's flame-grilled steak, and Churro Chips, a crunchy, cinnamon-sugar dessert inspired by classic Mexican treats.

When are the new menu items available?

Beginning June 16 at participating QDOBA locations nationwide, for a limited time.

What is Summer Rewards on Q?

A summer rewards experience running from June 15 through July 26. Rewards Members unlock weekly offers and surprise perks based on their order frequency and Rewards level! Additionally, national Rewards drops will be issued to all members throughout the Summer Rewards on Q activation.

Do guests have to be QDOBA Rewards Members to qualify for Summer Rewards on Q?

Yes, guests must be QDOBA Rewards Members to qualify. Not a member yet? Join for free online at QDOBA.com/Rewards or through the QDOBA mobile app!

How do the Rewards work?

Rewards Members can unlock new offers each week during the program window by spending a minimum of $5. Rewards will be deposited into Rewards Members' wallets the following week.

How can guests learn more about the new summer menu items?

Follow along on QDOBA social media channels (TikTok and Instagram) with Chef Katy Velazquez for a closer look at the stories, flavors and process behind each dish.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

About QDOBA Mexican Eats QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 860 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience delicious offerings at QDOBA by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées, including a free portion of signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole on any create your own entrée.

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Cholula® is a registered trademark of Spicy Liquid LLC, used under license.

SOURCE QDOBA Restaurant Corporation