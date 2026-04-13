QDOBA's Tax Day Guac Relief™ Takes Aim at a Frustrating Upcharge in Dining

Mexican fast‑casual brand helps Rewards Members who have paid extra for guac elsewhere

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax season has Americans auditing everything, from forms and filing costs to extra charges that add up at the register. One of the most frustrating offenders? Paying extra for guac on entrées. While many restaurants treat it as a premium add‑on, QDOBA believes enjoying a personalized meal shouldn't come with an upcharge which is why the brand always includes a free portion of fresh guac handmade with always-in-season, always good Avocados From Mexico® on create your own entrées. This tax season, QDOBA launches Tax Day Guac Relief™ to help you save even further.

Now through April 15, QDOBA invites Rewards Members to “file” for Tax Day Guac Relief™ and receive a $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase

Now through April 15, QDOBA invites Rewards Members to "file" for Tax Day Guac Relief™. By taking a quick survey about a time they had to pay extra for guac on an entrée elsewhere, Rewards Members can unlock a $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase.

Here's how to get your QDOBA Tax Day Guac Relief™ Reward:

Sign up for QDOBA Rewards if not already a member.

Visit www.TaxDayGuacRelief.com and take a short survey between Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 15.

Receive a $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase — automatically deposited into your QDOBA Rewards wallet on Monday, April 20 and valid through Sunday, April 26.

"At QDOBA, we want guests to enjoy their meal without paying unnecessary charges for guac. That's why we're proud to offer free guac made with fresh Avocados From Mexico® on our create your own entrees. This tax season, we're offering our Rewards Members real Guac Relief they can taste," said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA.

Spreading the Savings on Social

QDOBA partnered with nationally recognized personal finance educator Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K, to spotlight the everyday charges people have come to accept and why they don't have to. Dunlap, a New York Times bestselling author and host of the popular Financial Feminist podcast with more than 4.6M social media followers, is known for helping people make smarter decisions with their money through simple, practical actions. She's encouraging fans to rethink any unnecessary upcharges for guac, and file for Tax Day Guac Relief™.

"Building better money habits often starts with questioning the small charges we're told are normal," said Tori Dunlap, money expert and founder of Her First $100K. "Saving money doesn't always mean big sacrifices — sometimes it's about choosing brands that don't nickel‑and‑dime you for things that should already be included. When little luxuries are free, like QDOBA's guac on create your own entrees, that's one less unnecessary cost to worry about."

What to Know About Tax Day Guac Relief™:

What is QDOBA Tax Day Guac Relief™?

QDOBA Rewards Members completing a short survey will receive a $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase, which will be dropped directly into their QDOBA Rewards wallet on Monday, April 20 and can be redeemed through Sunday, April 26.



QDOBA Rewards Members will receive a $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase, which will be dropped directly into their QDOBA Rewards on Monday, April 20 and can be redeemed through Sunday, April 26. How do guests file for Tax Day Guac Relief™?

Rewards Members visit www.TaxDayGuacRelief.com between Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 15 to take a short survey about a time they had to pay extra for guacamole on an entrée elsewhere. Fans who are not Rewards Members can easily sign up on the site.



Rewards Members visit www.TaxDayGuacRelief.com between Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 15 to take a short survey about a time they had to pay extra for guacamole on an entrée elsewhere. Fans who are not Rewards Members can easily sign up on the site. What's the deadline to file for Tax Day Guac Relief™?

Guests have until Wednesday, April 15 at 11:59pm ET to file for Tax Day Guac Relief™.



Guests have until Wednesday, April 15 at 11:59pm ET to file for Tax Day Guac Relief™. When will guests receive their Tax Day Guac Relief™?

Rewards Members will receive their Tax Day Guac Relief™ on Monday, April 20.



Rewards Members will receive their Tax Day Guac Relief™ on Monday, April 20. Do guests have to be QDOBA Rewards Members to qualify for Tax Day Guac Relief™?

Yes, guests must be QDOBA Rewards Members and have completed the survey to qualify. Not a member yet? Join for free by Wednesday, April 15 online at QDOBA.com/Rewards or through the QDOBA mobile app. Plus, new members will receive FREE Queso & Chips just for joining.



Yes, guests must be QDOBA Rewards Members and have completed the survey to qualify. Not a member yet? Join for free by Wednesday, April 15 online at QDOBA.com/Rewards or through the QDOBA mobile app. Plus, new members will receive FREE Queso & Chips just for joining. When and where can guests redeem the Reward?

The $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase will be deposited in Rewards Members' wallets on Monday, April 20 and can be redeemed through Sunday, April 26 in‑restaurant, online at QDOBA.com, or through the QDOBA mobile app at participating restaurants.



The $5 Reward to use toward any QDOBA full-sized entrée purchase will be deposited in Rewards Members' wallets on Monday, April 20 and can be redeemed through Sunday, April 26 in‑restaurant, online at QDOBA.com, or through the QDOBA mobile app at participating restaurants. Does this Reward replace QDOBA's always FREE Queso & Guac on create your own entrées?

No. Your first portion of guac – made with fresh, unprocessed and never frozen Avocados From Mexico® – and queso are always free on any create your own entrée! Tax Day Guac Relief™ is an added saving.

For more information and to find the nearest location, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 850 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience delicious offerings at Qdoba by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées, including free signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole on any create your own entrée (extra portions subject to charge).

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

SOURCE QDOBA Restaurant Corporation