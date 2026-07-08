QDOBA Plans Over 100 Franchised Restaurants Across the Southeast and Western U.S.

New and expanded development commitments support QDOBA's long-term growth target to double in size to approximately 2,000 restaurants.

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA Mexican Eats, America's rapidly growing #2 brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, has signed two new development agreements to open 50 new restaurants in Atlanta and Nashville. A recent acquisition and expanded development commitment from B Wild Investments, LLC is further accelerating franchise-led growth.

"We're thrilled to partner with proven franchise operators who share our people-first culture, exceptional standards for guest service and commitment to disciplined growth," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer, QDOBA. "Together, we're bringing QDOBA's bold flavors to more communities across the U.S."

QDOBA and its franchise partners currently operate over 865 restaurants, with plans to double the brand's footprint to approximately 2,000 restaurants within the next eight years and open 100 restaurants annually, while expanding the share of franchised locations to 85% of system restaurants.

30 QDOBA Restaurants to Open in Atlanta

A former McDonald's operator that transformed the Atlanta market into the U.S. system's top-performing region has committed to opening 30 QDOBA restaurants in Atlanta. Their people-first mindset positions them to earn community trust and scale in their hometown market.

20 QDOBA Restaurants to Open in Nashville

A large Zaxby's operator that grew from zero to 12 locations in Middle Tennessee in just six months has committed to opening 20 QDOBA restaurants in Nashville. Their focus on operational excellence positions them to sustain growth while expanding into Mexican fast casual.

QDOBA Franchise Partner Acquires 22 Restaurants, Raises Development Commitment to 63

QDOBA is also growing with existing franchise partners. 7 Star Eats, an affiliate of B Wild Investments, LLC, has completed the acquisition of 22 QDOBA restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, growing its footprint to 42 restaurants across Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Washington. The transaction elevates 7 Star Eats to one of QDOBA's largest franchise partners.

An expanded 63-unit development commitment across Colorado, Utah, Washington, Nevada, and New Mexico also reflects B Wild's growing conviction in QDOBA.

"Mexican fast casual is one of the most attractive segments in restaurants, and QDOBA has the brand, menu, and unit economics to win," said Barry Dubin, founder and CEO of B Wild Investments. "Just as important, the QDOBA leadership team has been an exceptional partner — aligned, commercial, and genuinely invested in advancing the brand in partnership with franchisees. That partnership approach is why we're committed to growing meaningfully alongside QDOBA."

Frequently Asked Questions about QDOBA's Franchise-Led Expansion

Q: Why are multi-brand franchise operators choosing QDOBA?

QDOBA provides experienced franchise operators with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio based on strong unit economics, a modern digital operating platform, and national marketing support. The Mexican fast-casual model offers a craveable and customizable menu, and QDOBA uniquely adds value with free signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole on any create your own entrée.

Q: Where is QDOBA expanding in the U.S.?

QDOBA prioritizes high-demand markets with strong multi-unit franchise operator interest, with near-term expansion on the East Coast and continued emphasis on key markets including California, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas. The brand is also expanding across non-traditional venues with built-in demand, including airports, universities, and military bases.

Q: How does franchise development set QDOBA apart in Mexican fast casual?

QDOBA is focused on partnerships with franchise operators who share its values and vision for sustained growth. Over 85 franchisees now operate nearly 80% of the brand's restaurants, with a goal of raising that number to 85% within the next five years.

For more information and to find the location nearest to you, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 865 locations in 46 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience delicious offerings at QDOBA by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées, including a free portion of signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole on any create your own entrée.

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA also ranks #7 on Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About B Wild Investments, LLC

B Wild is the private investment office of Barry W. Dubin. Our firm is exclusively focused on acquiring and building exceptional multi-unit consumer businesses. B Wild employs an active approach investing in a select number of companies seeking to achieve excellence with integrity. We identify our investment opportunities proprietarily via our expansive network and are attracted to opportunities where our experience and relationships are likely to provide tailwinds in building extraordinary businesses. Key to our investment thesis is partnering with strong management and structuring compensation such that success leads to life changing financial outcomes for our teams. We completed our first platform investment in 2024 with the creation of US Laundry, LLC, the largest Tide Laundromat in the United States. Please visit www.bwildinvestments.com to learn more.

SOURCE QDOBA Restaurant Corporation