QDOBA Introduces More Flavor and Heat to the Menu with Habanero Lime Steak

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant invites guests to "Steak It Up a Notch" with its latest protein, answering consumers' desires for spicier flavors

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, today announced its newest protein, Habanero Lime Steak, available for a limited time. Continuing to flex its innovation muscle and keeping guests' creations new and flavorful, the spicy new menu option, available exclusively at QDOBA, features tender grilled steak tossed in fiery habanero sauce, lime juice and fresh cilantro. Sautéed in-house over an open flame, the new Habanero Lime Steak packs a fiery punch, underscoring QDOBA's continued focus on flavor — and its ability to keep pace with consumer preferences and provide new ways to customize orders with bold and unique offerings.

QDOBA Mexican Eats

"Our new Habanero Lime Steak is great for guests who love a little heat and are looking to take their bowl or burrito up a notch," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "Freshly prepared in our kitchens, our newest steak provides the perfect hit of heat and is one of the most craveable proteins to ever hit our menu."

QDOBA's Habanero Lime Steak is available for a limited time only to order in-restaurant, online at https://order.qdoba.com/ or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com .

About QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

SOURCE QDOBA Mexican Eats