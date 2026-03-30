Rewards Members Can Score a Free Burrito for a Friend or Coworker with Entrée + Drink Purchase

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Burrito Day is the perfect excuse to step away from the desk, rally coworkers or friends and enjoy lunch together. On Thursday, April 2, QDOBA is inviting fans to "Block the Burrito Hour" with an offer available exclusively to QDOBA Rewards Members.

QDOBA Invites Fans to “Block the Burrito Hour” with a National Burrito Day Deal

It's no secret that stepping away from work for a real lunch break can boost focus, creativity and overall productivity. QDOBA is making it easy for guests to Block the Burrito Hour with a suite of shareable tools, from calendar invites and out-of-office messages to email templates letting coworkers know you're stepping out for a burrito break.

Rewards Members can enjoy a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée and a drink1, making it easy to turn lunch into a shared moment worth savoring. Whether it's a midday break with coworkers, a catch-up with friends or a well-earned pause from screens, QDOBA's National Burrito Day offer is designed to bring people together over bold flavors.

How to Score a Free QDOBA Burrito or Bowl on National Burrito Day:

Check your Rewards Wallet on April 2 – we'll automatically add your Free Entrée with Purchase of an Entrée + Drink reward on National Burrito Day. Rewards Gold Status Members receive extra time to redeem the offer – valid until April 5.

on April 2 – we'll automatically add your Free Entrée with Purchase of an Entrée + Drink reward on National Burrito Day. Rewards Gold Status Members receive extra time to redeem the offer – valid until April 5. Not a Rewards Member? Sign up at qdoba.com/rewards, or download the QDOBA app.

"National Burrito Day is a reminder that taking a real lunch break matters," said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "With our National Burrito Day offer, and the tools that help guests Block the Burrito Hour, we're making it easy to step away from work, reconnect with friends or coworkers over delicious burritos or bowls, and come back refreshed."

When is National Burrito Day?

National Burrito Day is Thursday, April 2.

What is QDOBA's National Burrito Day offer?

On April 2, QDOBA Rewards Members will receive a reward dropped into their Rewards Wallet for a Free Entrée with Purchase of an Entrée + Drink1 on National Burrito Day. Rewards Gold Status Members may redeem through April 5.

What is Block the Burrito Hour?

QDOBA is calling on fans to Block the Burrito Hour by stepping away from work and taking a real lunch break with friends or coworkers over BOGO burritos and bowls. Find QDOBA's suite of shareable tools to help Block the Burrito Hour at qdoba.com/national-burrito-day.

Is the offer only for QDOBA Rewards Members?

Yes, the National Burrito Day offer is only for QDOBA Rewards Members. Sign up at qdoba.com/rewards, or download the QDOBA app to join.

Is the National Burrito Day offer only for Burritos?

No, QDOBA Rewards Members can visit participating QDOBA locations to claim their free entrée with the purchase of an entrée + drink1. The free entrée must be of equal or lesser value than the purchased entree.

1Valid with purchase of one regular-size breakfast entree or one full-size entree, plus a drink; free entrée must be of equal or lesser value. Not valid with quesadillas, alcohol, catering, or third-party delivery orders. Must be redeemed through your Rewards account. Limit one per customer per transaction. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or Rewards wallet items. Valid at participating U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico locations. No cash value. Taxes and delivery fees apply.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 850 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience delicious offerings at QDOBA by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées, including free signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole on any create-your-own entrée (extra portions subject to charge).

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

SOURCE QDOBA Restaurant Corporation