QDOBA Mexican Eats® Announces Expansion into Arizona with Upcoming Restaurant Openings in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brings signature flavors, everyday value and approximately 80 jobs to local area, anticipates 10 additional locations over the next two years

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , America's rapidly growing #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, today announced that the company will expand into Arizona for the first time, with the upcoming opening of two new restaurants in Phoenix and Scottsdale later this month. The new locations mark QDOBA's first standalone restaurants in Arizona, which join existing, on-campus locations at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University.

Located in Phoenix at 4901 Ray Road Space #100 and in Scottsdale at 4821 N. Scottsdale Road Suite 100, the two locations are slated to open in late December with grand opening celebrations planned for January. The new restaurants will bring a combined 80 new jobs to the local area, and both are currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time career opportunities. Interested candidates can visit www.qdobacareers.com for more information.

QDOBA offers a variety of flavorful, Mexican-inspired foods, freshly prepared in-house daily. Guests can enjoy one of QDOBA's signature eats for convenience and ease or customize their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including its signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. Guests at both locations may also enjoy the convenience of ordering via QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA app where they can earn rewards for future visits.

"QDOBA is an exceptionally well positioned brand in one of the most attractive restaurant categories with the Greater Phoenix area offering significant growth potential," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. "We are excited to bring our delicious, bold flavors, freshly prepared food and everyday value to local residents for the first time."

Both restaurants will feature a 2,000-square-foot interior with an additional 1,000-square-foot outdoor seating area in Phoenix and an additional 1,500-square-foot outdoor seating area and fireplace in Scottsdale. Each location will offer state-of-the-art details including two full-service lines to accommodate high demand; an open grill front and center "theater" enabling guests to see and experience the grilling of fresh proteins throughout the day; and modern décor and interior design elements including real wood furniture.

Vitaro notes QDOBA expects to open as many as 10 restaurants in Arizona-Southwest region over the next two years. The company currently operates approximately 800 restaurants in North America and currently plans to nearly double this number over the next decade.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

