QDOBA Mexican Eats® brings back fan-favorite Citrus Lime Shrimp

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With many fans focused on "New Year, New Me" regimens, QDOBA announced today the return of one of its most beloved menu items: Citrus Lime Shrimp. Available for a limited time only, this is an ideal protein for seafood lovers or those looking to cut back on meat in their diets. What's more, the favorite menu item is sustainably sourced and freshly sautéed in-house throughout the day with lime juice, garlic and spices!

Citrus Lime Shrimp was inspired by QDOBA Executive Corporate Chef Katy Velazquez's travels to Yucatán, where she discovered the irresistible flavors of shrimp seared over an open flame. With this new limited-edition item comes the opportunity for guests to build their own entrées with Citrus Lime Shrimp or Surf & Turf, which pairs shrimp and flame-grilled steak. For those who love to customize, the freshly sautéed Citrus Lime Shrimp is great to pair with popular toppings like QDOBA's hand-crafted guacamole and signature 3-cheese queso — always included at no extra charge.

"Our Citrus Lime Shrimp is a standout flavor that our guests love," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "Not only do they love its freshly sautéed, tangy flavor, but they also appreciate the new menu creations it inspires, like Surf & Turf, which has double the protein and flavor."

Beginning January 28, guests may order QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

