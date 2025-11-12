QDOBA MEXICAN EATS IN HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ OPENS NOV 14th; KICKS OFF 10 DAYS OF CELEBRATIONS WITH A CHANCE FOR FREE QDOBA FOR A YEAR ON NOV 17th

Grand Opening Event on Monday, Nov 17th to Include Ribbon Cutting with Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce and Free QDOBA for a Year for First 100 Guests with Purchase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold flavors and fully customizable menu, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Hamilton Township, New Jersey with 10 days of celebrations. Operated by franchise group TIG Corporation, the new restaurant will offer fan-favorite entrées like burrito bowls, quesadillas, and tacos—with no extra charge for premium toppings like hand-smashed guac and 3-cheese queso.

The opening celebrations kick off on Friday, November 14th when the restaurant opens to the public. The celebrations continue through Sunday, November 23rd with featured daily specials and offers exclusively for Qdoba Rewards members. Guests are encouraged to join the rewards program to unlock access to specials like $1 tacos with purchase on Tuesday (11/18), $8 burritos for students on Thursday (11/20), and buy one entrée and get one free on Friday (11/21). Offers available only at the Qdoba Hamilton Township location.

On Monday, Nov 17th, a grand opening ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:15AM. The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber will host the ceremony with special guests in attendance. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, the first 100 guests who are in line and purchase an entrée will score FREE QDOBA burritos or bowls every month for a year. Guests are encouraged to line up early to secure their spot. The celebration will continue throughout the day with games and giveaways.

WHEN:

Open to the Public: Friday, Nov 14

Grand Opening Event Ribbon Cutting & Free Qdoba for a Year Giveaway: 10:15AM Monday, Nov 17

10 Days of Celebration: Friday, 11/14 through Sunday, 11/23

WHERE:

QDOBA Mexican Eats

1070 White Horse Ave

Hamilton Township, New Jersey

WHO:

TIG Corporation representatives

Representatives from Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce

Hamilton Township Mayor and other local officials and community members

SOURCE The Integritty Group