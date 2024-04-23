Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant unveils warm, elote-style option to enhance any meal

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, QDOBA announced the newest addition to its menu, Mexican Steet Corn, featuring a warm blend of sweet corn, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, creamy elote sauce and lime juice. Inspired by the popular Mexican street food, the new offering can be enjoyed as a warm topping on any QDOBA entrée for no additional charge or guests can order a side of Loaded Mexican Street Corn topped with chile crema, cotija cheese and chopped cilantro. The new menu introduction demonstrates how QDOBA remains committed to satisfying guests' evolving taste preferences and providing new ways to customize orders with bold and unique new flavors.

QDOBA Mexican Eats® introduces new Mexican Street Corn

"Inspired by the authentic street food of Mexico, our new Loaded Mexican Street Corn is the perfect side to enjoy with any entrée," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "We know corn has always been a delicious complement to our food, and we are excited to take it up a notch with our latest menu addition. This warm, creamy option differentiates the QDOBA brand in the marketplace, and we expect it to become a guest favorite."

Guests can enjoy the new Mexican Street Corn topping and Loaded Mexican Street Corn side by ordering in-restaurant, online at https://order.qdoba.com/ or through the QDOBA app. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com .

About QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

*According to Meet Glimpse data, February 2024

SOURCE QDOBA Mexican Eats