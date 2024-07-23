QDOBA Wins USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Sixth Year In a Row

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in and once again, QDOBA, one of America's leading Mexican fast-casual restaurant brands, has been named by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as the nation's "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for the sixth consecutive year! A panel of industry experts selected 20 nominees and invited the public to vote on their favorite restaurants that offer easy, quick and affordable access to food without sacrificing quality.

"To our fans that have voted for us for six consecutive years — you are what drives us to continue innovating flavor-forward menu options that keep you coming back for more," said Jon Burke, Vice President of Marketing, Digital and National Media at QDOBA. "Achieving this award over the past six years reflects the excellence QDOBA delivers daily by our talented team members and growing number of franchise partners."

"Earning the top honors and voted on by the public is a distinction we never take for granted," commented Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "More and more fast casual restaurants enter the scene each year, but our team continues to raise the bar with our chef-crafted recipes, ingredients and customizable entrees, as well as food delivery and catering options."

For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, please visit www.10best.com. To learn more about QDOBA, its flavorful, chef-crafted menu or to find a location near you, please visit QDOBA.com.

About USA TODAY 10Best

USA TODAY 10Best empowers you to live well and travel smart by providing original, unbiased and experiential content. 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are submitted by a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by 10Best editors before being presented to the public. Readers can vote once per category, per day. We launch new contests every Monday at noon ET. After four weeks of voting, each contest closes, and we announce winners the following Friday.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Guests can order ahead for pick-up, delivery or catering at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

