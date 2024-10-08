Come and get it while it's hot: leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brings back vegetarian, gluten-friendly soup for limited time only

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as voted by fans*, is bringing back its fan-favorite Loaded Tortilla Soup for a limited time! Beginning today, October 8, this delicious and flavorful dish will satisfy comfort food cravings while enabling guests to customize it with an array of tasty toppings. QDOBA's Loaded Tortilla Soup can be enjoyed in a crispy tortilla shell, regular bowl or as a side. So, whether you're vegetarian or craving extra protein, say "yes" to a hearty and comforting bowlful of flavor — served exactly the way you like it, while supplies last.

QDOBA’s fan-favorite Loaded Tortilla Soup makes a delicious return as part of a comfort food fiesta – including other menu favorites like Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas and Brisket Birria.

"Year after year, we love leaning into the coziness of colder months and exciting fans with this fan-favorite staple," said Katy Velazquez, Executive Corporate Chef at QDOBA. "While it's only offered for a limited time through fall and winter, we know nothing beats snuggling up to a warm bowl of your own, perfectly crafted soup!"

Loaded Tortilla Soup is made with a vegetable broth flavored with tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions and spices. Guests can customize their soup by loading it up with their favorite savory protein — Brisket Birria, Grilled Adobo Chicken and Grilled Steak, among others — or enjoy as a vegetarian-friendly entrée. It also comes with your choice of toppings, such as sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, tortilla strips and QDOBA's always-free hand-crafted guacamole. Loaded Tortilla Soup can be enjoyed as a create your own entrée with or without a crispy tortilla shell, as a side that's topped with tortilla strips and sour cream or, new this season, as a catering option.

Velazquez adds, "For maximum comfort, I prefer pairing my Loaded Tortilla Soup with our Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla with Brisket Birria. It's like a dip — and a flavor explosion — in all the best ways."

QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla with Brisket Birria is made with tender, shredded beef brisket slow-cooked for 10 hours in chiles and garlic to infuse authentic Mexican flavors. Inspired by the street tacos in Mexico City, QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas have gooey melted cheese inside of a perfectly golden cheese-crusted tortilla. The on-trend flavor of Brisket Birria, paired with the warm, cheesy goodness of the quesadilla, is a popular choice among fans based on consumers' growing interest in birria-related foods, setting QDOBA apart from industry competitors.

Guests can order Loaded Tortilla Soup, as well as the Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla with Brisket Birria in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at participating locations. Please visit QDOBA.com.

* QDOBA was named the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in July 2024.

