QDX Announces Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics on Novel Oncology Programs

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDX, a computational drug discovery company, today announced a collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, targeting undisclosed, previously undrugged oncology targets.

QDX integrates its world-leading quantum mechanical simulation technology, supercomputing, artificial intelligence, and deep drug discovery expertise to advance computational chemistry and drug discovery.

Peggy Scherle, PhD, CSO of Prelude, commented: "Computational approaches to drug discovery are showing increasing promise. We are pleased to work with the talented team at QDX to leverage their blend of high-performance computing, quantum simulations, and AI on these historically challenging targets."

Loong Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of QDX, stated: "We are thrilled to be working with the team at Prelude to help break new ground on these programs. This collaboration with Prelude exemplifies the kind of bespoke partnerships that QDX engages in across academia and industry, deploying our best-in-class quantum technology, our massively parallel supercomputing, and AI systems."

Kelvin Neu, MD, Co-Founder and Chair of QDX, added: "The accomplished biology and chemistry teams at Prelude have been very productive, generating a pipeline of small molecules against important and often challenging oncology targets. QDX has built a powerful platform by thoughtfully integrating complementary disciplines, guided by the practical needs and challenges of novel drug discovery, with a particular focus on select traditionally difficult-to-crack areas. We are honored that Prelude has chosen QDX to support them on these challenging targets and look forward to a productive collaboration."

About QDX

QDX is a computational drug discovery company integrating quantum mechanical simulations, supercomputing, and artificial intelligence. By developing new systems and algorithms from ground up and optimizing existing software for modern hardware, QDX achieves large-scale molecular dynamics and quantum simulations with unmatched speed and scale. From small molecules to entire protein complexes, QDX makes quantum simulations pragmatic and relevant in applications such as drug discovery and materials science.

QDX's cross-disciplinary team focuses on industrializing, specializing, and delivering on the promise of classical and quantum computational chemistry for a range of applications and industries. Initially focusing on drug discovery, QDX collaborates with researchers and companies on complex projects, providing unique insights and capabilities through large-scale computations, quantum simulations, proprietary high-quality quantum training data, AI, and custom software. QDX is a globally-minded company based in Singapore and Australia. For more information please visit www.qdx.co.

SOURCE QDX