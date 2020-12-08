QEBR Acquires Gen X Fitness Water

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Medical International Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a Wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Gen X Fitness Water, a next generation sports beverage created to help athletes maximize their workouts.

Larson Elmore, Virtual Medical's CEO noted that "Gen X Fitness Water provides pure hydration during physical activity making it popular with bodybuilders and other endurance athletes as part of their pre-workout regimen. Equally important, there are no added sugars, carbohydrates, or proteins and therefore no added calories."

In showing why this acquisition fits into Virtual Medical's business expansion model, Mr. Elmore explained that "Gen X Fitness Water is a great product for Amsterdam Café and our mission to support general health and wellness. We believe it will be well received by distributors and customers across our planned network. Going forward we expect to expand the line to include other flavors as well as a CBD-infused version."

About Gen X Fitness Water

The company's product, Gen X Fitness Water, is formulated with L-Carnitine Tartrate, a combination of carnitine and tartaric acid. Carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid structure that helps keep the body's cells powered and working efficiently. Found in nearly all cells of the body, L-carnitine's primary function is breaking down fatty acids, converting them to energy. It also aids in the removal of waste products from the cells, preventing them from accumulating and causing muscle fatigue.

Gen X Fitness Water comes in 500 ml individual, ready to drink servings. Each serving contains 1,000 mg of Gen X's proprietary L-Carnitine Tartrate formulation to facilitate absorption and help boost energy and endurance, the burning of body fat for energy, increasing resistance and aiding in recovery. Gen X Fitness Water is free of all doping substances and is lightly sweetened with natural stevia syrup and grape flavoring.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, (OTC:QEBR), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has established the brand name "Amsterdam Café: Welcome to Your Whole Health™. The diversified, multi-channel business model derives revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate alignments. For more information on the Company, visit their website: www.buyamsterdamcafe.com.

For further information, please visit www.buyamsterdamcafe.com

Contact:

Larson Elmore CEO Tel: 81 1553 7357

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE QEBR

Related Links

http://qebr.net

