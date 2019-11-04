QEBR Acquires Two Digital Technology Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QEBR(OTC:QEBR) announced today the acquisition of Idaho Country Mining Co. LLC ("ICMC") and Shenzhen DZD Digital Technology Ltd ("DZD") in an exchange of shares. The acquisitions complement QEBR's existing subsidiaries by adding ICMC's services in data acquisition, data mining, encrypted data bookkeeping, and encrypted data acquisition; and, DZD, an engineering partner with ICMC in Shenzhen, China. DZD specializes in providing services for data processing, data mining, encrypted data bookkeeping, and researching of data technology.

As a result of these acquisitions, Mr.Jianxing (Oliver) Li and Mr. Jun Liang have been appointed to the QEBR Board of Directors. Mr. Li will also serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO'") and Mr. Liang as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO").

Jianxing Li holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Shanghai Maritime University and received a Master's degree in business administration from Canisius College of Buffalo New York. He has over thirty years of experience working as a professional in accounting and corporate finance. He served as senior manager of both the Investment Department and Finance Department of China Everbright Holdings Co., Ltd. followed by his service as Chief Finance Officer for Intermost Corporation.

Jun Liang holds an MS degree from Stanford University, and has been active in the data technology industry for over twenty years in both China and the United States. He worked in Silicon Valley for six years with start-up and multinational conglomerate companies. He was the co-founder of Intermost Corporation, a pioneer in China's booming e-commerce industry. Mr. Liang has also been heavily involved in block chain technology developing applications in crypto exchanges, crypto hedge, initial token offerings and digital asset exchanges.

QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation. QEBR develops or acquires promising technology companies from around the world that specialize in data processing, warehousing, encryption, and analysis.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net

Contact: info@qebr.net

