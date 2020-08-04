QEBR Management Discusses Authorization by Major Crypto Trading Exchanges to Offer Filecoin

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QEBR (OTC:QEBR) today announced that several global crypto-trading platforms have announced their respective abilities to trade and store Filecoin. This gives strong third-party validation of Filecoin (FIL) as the cryptocurrency moves toward mainnet launch in the second half of 2020. QEBR previously announced that its internal software engineering team has made strong strides in developing a crypto environment that is highly efficient in mining FIL, with plans for multiple data centers around the world. These major blockchain trading exchanges include:

Coinlist:

Coinlist conducted the $204 million Filecoin SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) sale in 2017, which allowed 2,100 accredited investors from over fifty countries to invest in Filecoin. After the Filecoin mainnet launch, Coinlist is expected to support Filecoin's trading as the primary distribution channel for the tokens.

GeminiTrust:

Gemini is a digital currency exchange and asset insurance platform that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Gemini was created by the Winklevoss twins, who own more than $1 Billion in cryptocurrency assets and have invested in many leading technology companies.

Coinbase:

Coinbase Custody offers secure, institutional-grade offline custody storage solutions, insurance coverage, and stores over $8 Billion in crypto assets.

Anchorage:

Anchorage announced that it will support Filecoin custody and unlocking contracts at mainnet launch. The company serves as a blockchain security and trading platform and has backing from companies such as Visa, Andreesen Horowitz, and Blockchain Capital.

Jun Liang, Chief Technology Officer of QEBR, stated, "The market validation of these highly-credible trading platforms gives QEBR even stronger faith in our Filecoin mining developments. For example, Gemini has a conservative approach to its platform, listing only five other assets: bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, Litecoin, and Zcash. Having Gemini and the Winklevoss twins also list Filecoin to their portfolio adds tremendous credibility to FIL's future.

Liang continued, "QEBR deeply believes in the future of Filecoin and is making every effort to become a strong player in FIL mining. We expect to have mining operations around the world, with our first FIL mining operation in Thailand. This installation will be a gateway to projected strong demand in Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan."

About Filecoin:

The Filecoin project is a decentralized storage system based in the cloud. Its InterPlanetary File System, or IPFS, requires FIL coins as payment to miners in exchange for storage space.

Filecoin, developed by Protocol Labs, is a decentralized storage network. The network is expected to give owners of unused storage a means to monetize their storage capacity. It is also expected to bring down the costs of storing data reliably. Given the large amounts of unused storage in data centers and hard drives around the world, a natural market exists for this service.

About QEBR:

QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation. QEBR develops or acquires promising technology companies from around the world that specialize in data processing, warehousing, encryption, and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultant

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net

Contact: [email protected]

Source: Jun Liang, QEBR Chief Technology Officer

SOURCE QEBR

Related Links

http://qebr.net

