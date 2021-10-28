QED-C Goes Public with the Quantum Marketplace

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), managed by SRI International, has launched a publicly available Quantum Marketplace that highlights providers of quantum technology and services and connects them with customers and partners. The Marketplace aims to help those with quantum-related technology needs to find suppliers, customers and partners. Since launching early this year for QED-C members, the marketplace has already made connections across the quantum industry.

SRI International

The monthly Quantum Marketplace webinars focus on companies in a particular area relevant to the commercialization of quantum technology. Past webinars have highlighted suppliers of lasers, sensors, cryogenic technologies, entangled photon sources, and technologies for timing. Technology providers and users present and then engage in panel discussions, sharing expert views on the state of the art and emerging applications and markets. Future webinars will cover topics such as electronic/RF controls, test and measurement, and computing hardware and software.

A first of its kind, the Quantum Marketplace showcases QED-C member companies that offer quantum-related products and services. Companies who present their offerings in a webinar can use their recorded webinar videos as commercials to bolster their company profile.

"Presenting at the Quantum Marketplace provided exposure to new customers that did not know about our capabilities. This has led to sales of a large system, a joint white paper and the beginnings of a strategic partnership with a large company." said Scott Davis, CEO of Vescent Photonics and chair of the QED-C Enabling Technologies technical advisory committee, which came up with the idea for the Marketplace. "The Quantum Marketplace not only provides a platform to advertise our products, it also informs us about market pull and business growth opportunities. Stated simply, it is informing our roadmap and helping our company grow."

"The Quantum Marketplace is helping raise awareness of the diverse companies—especially the small- to mid-size businesses that don't have huge marketing budgets—that are developing solutions for the rapidly evolving quantum industry," added Celia Merzbacher, Executive Director of the QED-C. "This is just one example of what QED-C offers its members as part of its mission 'to enable and grow the quantum industry and supply chain'."

The Quantum Marketplace website is available at https://quantummarketplace.org. Those interested in joining upcoming webinars can view a full list of events here.

To learn more about becoming a QED-C member and being featured on the Quantum Marketplace, please email [email protected].

About Quantum Economic Development Consortium

The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is an industry-driven consortium managed by SRI International and established in response to the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act. Membership includes more than 120 US companies from across the supply chain and more than 40 academic institutions and other stakeholders. The consortium seeks to enable and grow the quantum industry and associated supply chain. For more about QED-C, visit quantumconsortium.org and follow us on Twitter @The_QEDC.

About SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

Contact

Celia Merzbacher

QED-C Executive Director

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Artineh Aladadian

(949)-777-2469

[email protected]

Amanda Tomasetti

SRI International

[email protected]



SOURCE SRI International

Related Links

https://quantumconsortium.org/quantum-marketplace/

