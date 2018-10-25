QED Group, LLC Completes Two-Year Restructuring Early; Promotes Patrick Lohmeyer to Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QED Group, LLC (QED) announced today it has completed a two-year corporate restructuring process ahead of schedule with the promotion of Patrick Lohmeyer to Chief Operating Officer. Based in Arlington, VA, QED works with leading government agencies, organizations and global corporations to design and implement cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that address complex international development challenges around the world.

"Change is never easy, but our industry is evolving, and it was important that our Company prepare for the future," said President & CEO Neelima Grover, who founded QED 20 years ago with the vision to transform lives through knowledge-based solutions. "With our restructuring complete, QED is ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead while pushing the boundaries in learning and data utilization."

The restructuring plan has already resulted in several significant milestones:

Targeted corporate expansion in new regions including India , Kenya , Myanmar , South Africa and Vietnam .

Joining the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program, QED formalized new strategic Joint Ventures with emerging small businesses including the Institute for Development Impact (I4DI) and Visionary Consulting Partners, LLC (Visionary).

Under Darlene Irby , Senior Director of Global Programs and Innovation, QED has expanded both QED's global health practice and technical teams which launched new proprietary software applications including the award-winning SHARE and Qintrospect, now available for download on Google Play.

Established strategic partnerships with leading organizations including the Tableau Foundation and Georgetown University , important benchmarks in advance of launching the Center for Global Data Visualization.

"I'm humbled to serve QED in this new role and am incredibly proud of the QED team for having achieved these milestones while simultaneously delivering high-quality solutions for our clients," commented Patrick Lohmeyer. "These advancements, combined with our growing team of technical and operational experts, position us well as we enter our third decade."

About QED Group, LLC: Founded in 1998 by Neelima Grover, QED Group, LLC is a pioneer in providing data-driven, utilization-focused products and services for clients in the international development, defense, and diplomacy space. They have been instrumental in driving US Government policy in monitoring, evaluation, learning, and adaptive management over the last 20 years. For more information, visit www.qedgroupllc.com.

