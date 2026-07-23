Qedma Integrates its Advanced Error Mitigation Software with Quantinuum's Quantum Computing Platform

QESEM software enables enterprise and scientific research users of Quantinuum's highly accurate quantum computers to further improve circuit fidelity

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qedma today announced an integration with Quantinuum's platform that will allow customers to use its advanced error mitigation on industry-leading quantum computing hardware. Qedma developed this technical integration over the past year as a founding member of the Quantinuum Startup Partner Program.

In many applications, Qedma's Quantum Error Suppression and Error Mitigation (QESEM) software can enhance accuracy, enabling larger and more complex quantum circuits. Applied to a typical workflow, QESEM mitigates errors in the quantum computing output, enabling researchers to tackle increasingly ambitious workloads in pursuit of commercial and scientific advantage.

Quantinuum's systems are among the most accurate based on average two-qubit gate fidelity. This enables quantum simulations at the frontier of classical computational limits, and real-world applications spanning finance, materials science, and beyond. Qedma's error mitigation software further extends these capabilities, enabling even deeper, more accurate quantum computations and expanding the range of problems that quantum computers can solve.

"Running algorithms beyond the reach of classical simulation requires quantum computers with both a large number of qubits and exceptionally low error rates – which is exactly why we wanted to join Quantinuum's Startup Partner Program," said Dr. Asif Sinay, CEO and co-founder of Qedma. "In initial runs, QESEM's performance on Quantinuum systems showed benefits on extremely challenging quantum workloads, including simulations at the frontier of classical computation."

"The goal of our startup partner program is to make our developer platform and our leading hardware widely available, to foster innovation and accelerate time to market for the quantum ecosystem," said Jennifer Strabley, Vice President and General Manager, Quantinuum. "This integration with Qedma creates a powerful way for our users to advance ambitious quantum research on our platform and shows how it is already being used to build the next generation of technology."

"This partnership with Qedma reflects our commitment to giving customers the tools they need to solve groundbreaking problems on the best-in-class hardware," Strabley added. "We're looking forward to expanding our Startup Partner Program to include other promising companies to help our customers find real solutions to meaningful problems."

About Qedma Quantum Computing

Qedma is accelerating the path to practical quantum computing by dramatically reducing the impact of hardware errors. Its hardware-agnostic software, QESEM, enables researchers and enterprises to run larger and more complex quantum algorithms while obtaining more accurate and reliable results on today's quantum computers. By overcoming one of the biggest barriers facing the industry, Qedma helps unlock scientific discoveries and enables users to push beyond the limits of current quantum hardware. Qedma was founded by Dr. Asif Sinay together with two prominent scientists: Prof. Dorit Aharonov, who thirty years ago proved that error corrected quantum computation is possible and laid the foundations of quantum fault tolerance, and Prof. Netanel Lindner, a world-renowned theoretical condensed matter physicist known for his work on complex quantum systems. For more information, visit www.qedma.com.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[1] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets.

The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs and Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

[1] As of December 31, 2025

Qedma Media Contact

Diane McKaye

Si14 Global Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Qedma