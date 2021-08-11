Qell Acquisition Corp. and Lilium Announce September 10 Special Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility with the development of its 7-Seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet, and Qell Acquisition Corp. ("Qell",NASDAQ: QELL.U, QELL and QELL.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that a Special Meeting of Qell shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve the previously announced proposed business combination with Lilium (the "Business Combination") is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET.

Upon closing, the combined company's shares of Class A common stock ("Class A Stock") and redeemable warrants ("Warrants") are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols "LILM" and "LILMW" respectively. Any Qell units will automatically separate into the component shares of Class A Stock and Warrants upon the consummation of the Business Combination.

Qell's definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to the Business Combination was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 11, 2021.

The filing of the definitive proxy statement is an important step in Lilium becoming a publicly traded company, with a planned listing on the Nasdaq at the close of the transaction. As previously announced, the business combination is expected to deliver up to $830 million of gross proceeds to Lilium, including up to $450 million from a fully committed PIPE anchored by strategic and institutional investors (subject to possible redemptions).

On August 11, 2021, Qell will commence mailing of the Proxy Statement, which contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the Special Meeting to Qell stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of July 16, 2021.

The Special Meeting to approve the Business Combination will be held at the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP located at 620 Eighth Avenue, New York, New York 10018. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Qell and Lilium, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Every stockholder's vote matters, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, Qell encourages stockholders to vote by submitting their proxies as soon as possible and by no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on September 9, 2021, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Proxies may be submitted by Internet or mail. Votes submitted by mail must be received by 5:00 p.m. ET on September 9, 2021. Additional instructions may be found in the Proxy Statement and on the proxy card. Qell's board of directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the Business Combination with Lilium and all other proposals at the Special Meeting. Stockholders who hold shares in "street name" (i.e., those stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any individual Qell stockholder has not received a copy of the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should (i) confirm his, her or its status with his, her or its broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali, LLC, Qell's proxy solicitor, for assistance toll-free (800) 662-5200 (for individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (for banks and brokers), or by email at [email protected].

About Lilium

Lilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are planned to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com .

About Qell

Formed in San Francisco in August 2020, Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: QELL) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company created to invest in a high-growth business in the next-generation mobility, transportation or sustainable industrial technology markets. The management team, led by Barry Engle and Sam Gabbita, has deep experience and networks across both incumbents and emerging technology companies in their target sectors.

